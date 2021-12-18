Doctors confirmed that some young people resort to tattooing as a kind of fashion or imitation of an art or sports star, but it remains a stigma that haunts them in old age, explaining that any person can undo any decision he makes, but tattoos are among the decisions that cannot be undone, both at the time Or after its implementation, and tattoos may haunt their owners in old age, without being able to get rid of their consequences, and tattoos remain as a stigma that affects their professional and societal lives.

Dermatologists and beauticians confirmed that they receive dozens of cases per month, from people who demand the removal of tattoos engraved on their bodies at an early age, and it has become a heavy burden for them in the face of society, especially after they occupied prestigious jobs, noting that some people engraved the names and pictures of their life partners who left them and remained Tattoos leave a mark for life.

And Dr. Anwar Al Hammadi, a consultant to the head of the Dermatology Division at the Emirates Medical Association, said that many tattoos cost the owners about $100 for the inscription, while removing them after that requires thousands of dollars, leaving a trace that accompanies them for life.

Dr. Qassem Ahli, a consultant plastic surgeon in Dubai, said that plastic clinics and centers receive people constantly requesting the removal of tattoos inscribed, most of them in adolescence, either for societal or professional reasons related to their jobs, noting that some tattoos cannot be removed easily, and their effect may last for a long time. life with its owner.

He added that each tattoo differs from the other according to its place in the body, as the nature of each area of ​​the body differs from the other, some of which are easier to deal with during tattoo removal, and other areas that are more sensitive, as well as different according to the quality and quantity of the colors used and the quality of the needles used. This is how deep the tattoo is and its penetration into the layers of the skin, which ultimately affects the possibility of removing it in whole or in part with the least degree of impact.

For his part, the Head of the Plastic Surgery Division at the Emirates Medical Association, Dr. Zuhair Al Fardan, stated that there are two types of tattoos; The first is a reconstructive medical treatment, in which some cases of skin deformities resulting from burns, accidents or some diseases, such as breast cancer, are treated, in order to alleviate the effect that it leaves on the skin and psychologically affect the injured, while the second type is the regular tattoo that some people of both sexes engraved on their bodies for various reasons.

He pointed out that most types of tattoos can only be completely eliminated by surgical interventions, which leave an inerasable effect, stressing the need for prudence before taking this type of decision that is difficult to undo with changing circumstances.

He mentioned that many young men of both sexes resort to tattooing the name or image of their lover or life partner, in sensitive areas of their bodies, and with the change of conditions between them and separation, they try to remove it in various ways, to no avail.

Al-Fardan stressed the need to stay away from this type of permanent tattoo, which constitutes a psychological burden on its owners later, as society’s view of its owners varies, especially with advancing age and reaching more mature stages, and these tattoos sometimes constitute a problem, especially if they are In visible areas of the body.

Fashion and tradition

Dr. Anwar Al Hammadi, Consultant Head of the Dermatology Division at the Emirates Medical Association, confirmed that the phenomenon of tattoos spreads among young people of both sexes as a matter of fashion or imitation, after which its owners enter a state of deep remorse, especially if they are in inappropriate areas and carry embarrassing connotations and concepts.

He pointed out that many young people travel to some Asian countries where centers specialized in tattooing are widespread, to engrave their tattoos, warning of the possibility of exposure to many types of infectious diseases due to needles and the quality of materials used in these tattoos, as well as the possibility of exposure to some types of allergies. He advised young people of this age group to think carefully before making a decision to tattoo, and to be aware of its consequences in the future, so that he would not pay the price for this decision for the rest of his life.



