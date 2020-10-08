Highlights: Mamta Banerjee government of West Bengal adopted tough attitude on BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan’

Kolkata Police files case against BJP leaders for ‘Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan’

Case on National Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, National Vice President Mukul Roy, MP Lockett Chatterjee

The Mamta Banerjee government of West Bengal has taken a tough stance on BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan’. Kolkata Police sues BJP National Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, National Vice President Mukul Roy, MP Lockett Chatterjee, Arjun Singh, Rakesh Singh, BJP leaders Bharti Ghosh and Jayaprakash Majumdar for illegal assembly and law violations in connection with ‘Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan’ Has entered On the other hand, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh has attacked the Mamta government on the action of Kolkata Police.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh said on Friday, ‘Police is acting like a Trinamool Congress cadre. It is clear that CM Mamata Banerjee is scared and therefore is using the police as her cadre. The cases filed against us are shameful. We will fight legally. ‘

‘March till Nabban removed without permission’

Earlier, the West Bengal government said that the BJP state secretariat ‘march to Naban’ was taken out without permission and that it was not within the accepted standards of the Pandemic Act. Thousands of BJP workers marched to the secretariat against ‘deteriorating law and order’ in the state. Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said that the government had not allowed the march because on Wednesday evening applications for it said that several rallies would be taken out and about 25-25 thousand participants would participate in all.

Bengal: How the BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ movement suddenly turned violent?

BJP workers clash with police

The Chief Secretary said that BJP workers clashed with the police in many parts of the city and in the neighboring Kolkata on Thursday. BJP workers pelted stones in protest against the assassination of party workers and closed roads by throwing burnt tires. Policemen then released tear gas shells, thrashed agitators and showered water to disperse the BJP workers involved in the protests that lasted for more than three hours in both cities.

Sangram in Bengal: Tear gas, stone, lathicharge … Watch BJP’s video on Mamta

Chief Secretary praised the police action

Bandopadhyay praised the police action and credited him with dealing with the situation in a peaceful manner. However, many policemen were injured during the conflict. He said that Kolkata Police and State Police officers did commendable work keeping calm and keeping calm. We thank them. Incitement was taken and the police were attacked and some policemen were injured. Weapons were also confiscated. The Chief Secretary said that 89 people have been detained in Kolkata and 24 in Howrah in connection with the demonstrations.