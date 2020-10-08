Highlights: ‘Nabanna Chalo’ agitation in Howrah over alleged killings of BJP leaders in West Bengal

Police nab sticks with tear gas on BJP workers protesting

It is alleged that the police bombarded BJP workers in the chemical, water, denial of the Chief Secretary

Kolkata

The police nabbed lathis along with water cannons, use of tear gas, on the Bharatiya Janata Party workers protesting under the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ movement in Howrah over the alleged killings of BJP leaders in West Bengal. It is alleged that the police also used the camera with water splashes. On this action of the police, BJP has strongly attacked Mamta government. BJP national president JP Nadda said that beating peaceful protesters, throwing native bombs at them and forceful use of water canons on protest marches reflects Mamata Banerjee’s frustration as she knows that her days in power are counting.

BJP national president JP Nadda said that even though Mamata Banerjee’s government has done a better job than the previous Left regime, there has been an increase in cruelty and political violence against political opponents during her reign. Bengal is burning under his rule, which conserves violent elements.

Mamta Banerjee cannot stop BJP’s expansion in Bengal due to police repression

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, ‘BJP condemns this barbaric conduct. We want to say very politely to Mamta ji and TMC that if you think that you will stop BJP’s expansion in Bengal with sticks and police repression, then you will not succeed in this. ‘

‘Nabanna Chalo’ March had one lakh people

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, ‘It was told from the party that 115 BJP workers have been victims of political violence in Bengal till now. There was no substantive action from the police. There were around one lakh people in the march today (Monday). Around 1500 of our workers have been injured in this.

‘Democratic system in Bengal too ashamed’

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the kind of arrogance, anarchy and bloodshed that is happening under the patronage of the government in Bengal certainly shames any democratic system. It is astonishing that the brigade, which advocates democracy and democratic values, is silent on the case of Bengal.

‘India’s most corrupt government in Bengal today’

The newly appointed head of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Tejashwi Surya, said on the action taken against BJP workers in Kolkata that the most corrupt government in India today is in Bengal. The youth who raises their voice against this government are killed politically. In the last 2 years, more than 120 BJP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists were murdered.

‘No use of chemicals in water canon’

On the other hand, accusing BJP workers of using water in the chemical, West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said that no chemicals were used during the use of water canon. This is incorrect information.

During the BJP’s ‘Nabanna March’, there was a clash between party workers and police on Thursday when members of the saffron party attempted to cross the barricade. police gave this information. Thousands of BJP workers had organized a march from Kolkata and Howrah to the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ against the deteriorating law and order in the state. During the BJP’s ‘Nabanna March’, police used water cannons, tear gas as well as lathis to stop activists at Santragachhi in Howrah. In this, BJP State Vice President Raju Banerjee and MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato were injured. Police also lathi-charged in Hastings area of ​​Kolkata.