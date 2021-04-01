Doctors have warned against sitting for long hours in front of the screens of electronic devices, without following preventive procedures and measures, stressing that work and education “remotely” has increased the number of visitors to eye clinics by between 40% and 50%, due to their having to sit for long periods in front of these devices to accomplish their tasks from home.

And they stressed the need to follow preventive procedures and measures, to maintain eye safety for adults and children, during the education and work periods “remotely”, to protect the eye from damage and health problems, before it develops and becomes chronic, with the need to see a specialist doctor in the event that symptoms appear that may portend a potential problem. in the eye.

A consultant ophthalmologist at Dubai Hospital, Dr. Hani Sakla, said, “About 40% of eye clinic visitors daily suffer from problems caused by education and work (remotely), which requires the commitment of these groups to preventive measures that protect them from the dangers of electronic screens.”

He explained that for all ages, sitting for long periods in front of electronic devices for long hours causes many problems with the eyes, especially during education and work “from a distance”, as the process of concentration and reading calls for reducing the number of times “blinking by the eye”, then the process of distributing tears on the surface decreases. The eye by 50%, and thus results in dryness in the eye, which in turn leads to the occurrence of chronic inflammation in the surface of the eye, and disturbance in the work of the functions of the lacrimal and oil glands responsible for moistening the surface of the eye, which leads to a decrease in the secretions of the oil glands, increased dryness, and entering into a cycle Vicious of health problems.

Dr. Skla stated that last year, since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, and the activation of work and study “remotely” in most state institutions and schools, eye problems related to the excessive use of electronic devices began to abound.

He pointed out that the solutions are represented in the necessity for each person to give his eye a rest every 20 minutes, according to a scientific theory known as “20-20-20 theory”, which means that these people, every 20 minutes, look at a distance of 20 feet for 20 seconds, with Take care to close the eye frequently, and types of moisturizing drops can be used on the surface of the eye, and in the event that these solutions do not work, then you must go to the specialist doctor to conduct the necessary tests and interventions, and write the special prescription. He continued, “Among the symptoms that may be related to work and study (remotely), eye redness, itching, tears, blurred vision, in addition to headaches.”

A consultant ophthalmologist, Dr. Ismail Arbabi, stated that education and work “remotely” increased the number of patients to eye clinics by between 40% and 50%, due to ignoring the protective measures, indicating that most of the auditors suffer from dry eyes. He continued: “Excessive focus in electronic screens for reading or work leads to inactivation of the eyelash movement in the required proportion, to distribute tears on the surface of the eye in a manner that protects it.”

Arbabi called on these groups to use artificial tears, free of any preservatives, to ensure the safety of the eyes, in addition to the need to ensure that the brightness of the screen is adapted to the degree of illumination of the room.

The consultant ophthalmologist for children, Dr. Omar Fakhoury, said: “The problems of education and work (remotely) do not stop at the point of dry eyes only, but may go to problems in the neck and back, due to the sitting position, in addition to pain in the head between the eyes, as it drains. Screens make a great effort to focus on reading during the (distance) education period. He pointed out that the number of visitors to eye clinics increased by about 50%, due to education and work “remotely”.

He continued: “The blue light emanating from electronic screens is one of the main causes of eye problems, especially poor eyesight and retinal aging,” calling for the need to use protective filters from it, as well as activating the “20-20-20” theory, and using artificial tears, as well as preserving Exposure to sunlight for two hours daily.

He stressed the need to conduct a routine eye examination for children between the ages of three and five years, to ensure the safety of their eyes, and that they do not need special medical care.





