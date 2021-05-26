The Dubai Health Authority stated that it worked to intensify its supervisory inspection visits to hospitals and private sector centers, as it carried out 3,413 special inspection visits since the beginning of this year. The Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the Authority, Dr. Marwan Al-Mulla, said that these visits aim to ensure the commitment of all Health facilities operating in Dubai with the procedures, controls and regulatory laws that regulate their work.

Al-Mulla explained to “Emirates Today” that the authority aims, behind auditing and monitoring processes, to maintain the highest levels of performance in the health sector in the Emirate of Dubai, especially since the beginning of the “Corona” pandemic, which greatly contributed to the high rate of patient safety.

He stressed that while the authority is keen to provide facilities to attract investors in the health sector, it is keen at the same time to improve the performance of the health system in general through the development of systems and standards, and continuous monitoring and auditing processes.

According to the latest Dubai Health statistics, the authority carried out 3413 inspection visits to health facilities and centers in the private sector in Dubai, as it carried out 175 inspection visits for medicinal products, and 2860 inspection visits for the precautionary measures to combat “Covid-19”.

And the authority continued: “60 inspection visits were carried out on private facilities that provide (Covid-19) vaccination service, and the number of supervisory visits to inspect private laboratories that provide (Corona) examination service reached 16 visits.”

She added, “The number of inspection visits to inspect public laboratories reached 42 visits, while 130 other monitoring visits were carried out at one-day surgery centers, in addition to 148 inspection visits to private hospitals.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

