The National Initiative to Reduce Food Loss and Waste (Nima) implemented the “Food Rescue” program as part of the “Preserve Blessing, for it is permanent for those who preserve it” campaign, which was launched at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan to raise awareness and encourage practical and positive steps to reduce food loss and waste. And redistribute it and reduce the waste of local products.

Thanks to the efforts of many volunteers, led by the head of the International Affairs Office in the Presidential Office, and the head of the “Naama” National Initiative Committee, Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, the “Naama” initiative has achieved great success, as it has been able, from the beginning of the month of Ramadan until now, to rescue and distribute 156,227 people. One kilogram of surplus fresh local produce, which benefited more than 5,000 families in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Sharjah.

The food rescue program relied on the efforts of 300 volunteers who helped mobilize the “Nama Family Fund,” which has been distributed to eligible families since the beginning of the month of Ramadan, through 4,500 volunteer hours to support this Ramadan initiative.

The distribution sites managed by the “Naama” initiative witnessed the participation of Takatuf programs to pack thousands of boxes containing local products, including vegetables, fruits, and the necessary basic foodstuffs, and distribute them to deserving families.

Al Muhairi said: “The UAE attaches great importance to the issue of food loss and waste, and the initiative aims to achieve the UAE’s commitment to reducing food loss and waste by 50% by 2030, based on Goal (3-12) of the Sustainable Development Goals, as the (Save “Blessing” in stimulating thinking about these issues related to food, reviving good customs and traditions, and encouraging the positive behaviors that we seek and that contribute to achieving this important strategic goal.

For her part, Kholoud Al Nowais, Chief Executive Officer of Sustainability at the Emirates Foundation and Secretary General of the “Blessing” Initiative Committee, said: “Our food rescue program is an essential element in the campaign (Preserving Blessing, for it is permanent for those who preserve it) during the blessed month, which is being implemented in cooperation with a number of partners.” locals from the private sector.