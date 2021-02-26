Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Naama Al Mansoori, a member of the Federal National Council, affirmed that announcing the UAE’s first place in the region in the Women, Business and Law 2021 Report, has important implications for the future of Emirati women for the next 50 years.

She said: This important achievement would not have been achieved without the directives and patronage of the wise leadership and the continuous efforts and relentless follow-up of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, the first supporter of the UAE girl along the triumphant march of the homeland that made Women are an inspiring model for leadership, progress and achievement.