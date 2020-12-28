These films were eagerly awaited Akshay Kumar’s ‘Suryavanshi’, Ranveer Singh’s ’83’, Varun Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No 1’, Salman Khan’s ‘Radhey’ had a lot of expectations from all the big movies. Apart from this, John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Sunil Shetty ‘Mumbai Saga’, John Abraham’s ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’, Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ and ‘Maidan’, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahastra’ , Fans were waiting eagerly for films like Aamir Khan’s ‘Lal Singh Chadha’.

Big movies of Sanjay Dutt and Prabhas Not only this, in addition to the Hindi release, dubbed films like ‘Yash’ and Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2′ and Prabhas’s’ Radhey Shyam ‘and SS Rajamouli’s RRR also increased fans’ exposure.

Theaters closed after ‘rebel 3’ Unfortunately, after Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 3’, no film can earn big bucks. It reached the second week, had a business of 95 crores and then closed theaters from mid-March to mid-October.

Cinemas open but films flopped After theaters, OTT platforms became the biggest source of entertainment for the people. After the opening of Theaters, films like Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’, Kiara Advani’s ‘Indu Ki Jawani’ and Richa Chadha’s ‘Shakeela’ have all failed at the box office.

Big films released on OTT Meanwhile, some big films which were to be released in theaters were released on OTT platforms. These include Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushman Khurana’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Lakshmi’, Varun Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No 1’. These films did not get much response from the audience.

Heavy loss to film industry Now the concern has increased about whether the cinematic business will be able to move from here or will the audience turn to theaters instead of sitting at home watching movies? At the moment, no one has the answer to this, but it is increasing the damage done to the film industry.

Last year, it earned 4400 crores According to a media report, in 2020 the Bollywood box office has lost more than 3500 crores. At the same time, the box office did 4400 crores business last year with the tremendous success of films like ‘War’, ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

Business of only 780 crores this year This year, Bollywood has earned only Rs 780 crore through cinemas in two and a half months. A large part of this is also from ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ which collected a collection of Rs 280 crore. Apart from this, films like ‘Thappad’, ‘Malang’ did well business.

When the film ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ by Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan was released earlier this year, it was celebrated a lot after its success. The beginning of the year has been excellent and it is expected that the box numbers will be recorded at the box office this year. However, the Corona virus epidemic caused everything to reverse. In such a situation, how much damage has been done to the box office this year, which films were expected from this, in this detailed report, we are telling you …