Home page politics

From: Niklas Noack

Press Split

Boris Palmer defends Uschi Glas. © picture alliance/dpa | Felix Kästle

After the N-word scandal surrounding Uschi Glas, Boris Palmer has now commented on it. The politician defends the actress.

more on the subject Boris Palmer defends Uschi Glas over the “N-word” scandal

Tübingen – The N-word scandal surrounding Uschi Glas has reignited the debate about politically correct language. At BW24 you can now read, how Boris Palmer defends Uschi Glas in the discussion about the use of the N-word.

Boris Palmer, known for his controversial opinions, criticizes the scandal. The mayor of Tübingen is no stranger to the debate about political correctness. You can read everything in detail in the original article linked above.

The editor Niklas Noack wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked.