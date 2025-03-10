N. Pino Luna: “We forget that sick bodies also want”

Nayareth Pino Luna (Santiago, Chile, 1990) is a writer and teacher and defines herself as a leporin on her Twitter account. She is also the author of While you slept, you hated (Troy mare, 2025), a novel that has caused a sensation in his country and now reaches Spanish bookstores. A novel that, as if it were a sequence plane, tells the story of a family over just a few hours.

The hours that make up the new year night at the party of a block of buildings on the periphery of Santiago, where a family in which the silences abound remembers Leonor, granddaughter, aunt and the time sister who died at age 24 because of a deep scoliosis that never let her breathe and forced her to live folded and blue. The night, which takes place as a wake, will travel guilt, duel and the desire to live on those who are still standing.

What is the probable loneliness of the New Year to which so much reference is made in the novel?

It is what is given when one celebrates New Year in an odd group when you have to hug. In Chile there is a tradition of hugging. So, if we are three there is one who runs out of hug and has to wait. The second of the wait is eternal. Many times you don’t know what to do with your body at that time and that is what happens to the characters. Something that also happened to us all at some point. And, in this novel, that second is populated by many questions and the history of an entire family.

It is from that probable loneliness that Marta lives, and also her grandfather, and that she unleashes a hysteria crisis for what happened during dinner and apparently forgotten with the arrival of the New Year where the novel begins. At a party overshadowed by the crisis and disguised pain.

Why scoliosis, lack of air and that interest in physical disease, so visual?

In my case, as an author, the disease is the issue that will cross all my literature. I am very interested in the human passions that cross the bodies and that exceed them. That they break them, that turns them around. It is those experiences as powerful as the disease that question our existence or our role in a family.

I don’t know if I chose this disease. What I do know is that when I knew I wanted to write this novel, the character appeared me blue, without being able to breathe and with this scoliosis. I think that metaphorical meanings appear later. The idea that this scoliosis represents the trunk of that crooked genealogical tree. A trunk that is crooked because its story is based on a lie. There is a fiction that breaks the story where we break a family bond that is the mother and daughter’s bond and transform it. They will no longer be a mother and daughter. Now they are sisters. Then the meanings transcend the author and is something very nice that happens with literature. The work is much greater than who writes it, it surpasses you.

This novel is very corporeal, why did he want to make such a physical novel and how has the journey of drawing a person locked in his own body, someone who barely has a very small window to look at the world?

The new year is very physical. It forces you to get together with the family or whoever, lock yourself in a place and eat, drink. So, there you have a group of people who are forced to touch, hug, dance, eat and drink together. To swallow together. Even uncomfortably.

There is a scene, during dinner, where the grandfather is listening to the discussion and takes away the headphones so as not to hear anything else. He focuses on food, is swallowing a piece of meat and has trouble swallowing. The characters sweat, the characters hit. It is a novel where there are not only patients, there are also other bodies that are living other things. And that was my main interest, trying to understand what happens when a family that has grudges, which has a crooked story, a founding lie, which is full of guilt, together to celebrate.

Leonor’s character is not just the sick who is going to die and the one that everyone remembers that he has the days counted. She is also a young woman who wants, who curls her eyelashes to look pretty in front of the girl she likes.

It is very nice that you say when the eyelashes are curled, I usually forget and almost never ask me for it (laughs). She tears her hair and combs and goes to the mirror when the neighbor comes from who is in love and looks tenderly and wishes to groom yourself before a mirror in which it is normally treated very badly.

We all remember the last words we told someone who died later. We all hurt and we all feel so blame for what we said, so not N. Pino Luna

– Writer

It happens a lot that sick bodies are not entitled to desire. Just as the bodies of older adults have no right to desire, disabled bodies either. And if I was going to write a novel about a sick woman, this woman had to wish because that is the truth. We all want. Sexuality is from the beginning of human development to death. So, Leonor’s sexuality was going to be very important because it is the one that makes his hump lighter. And she, falling in love with a neighbor, discovers how to twist her column in other ways, something that makes it an uncomfortable element to the eyes of others. It is no longer only ugly and blue and a constant reminder of death in that family, above it is lesbian and lives it naturally. His sisters question is questioned, but she never. And I wanted, above all, to talk about how the disease is still linked to Eros.

You commented before, but it is a novel pierced by guilt.

We all remember the last words we told someone who died later. We all hurt and we all feel so blame for what we said, so not. Everyone feels terrible blame and blame that are ridiculous too. In one part of the book it is also said, why did anyone have to get angry with someone who is dying? Because Leonor also feels the fault of becoming hostile. The disease bitter, makes you unpleasant. You don’t want to see anyone and shout people. They are your family and hurt them and hearts are destroyed. But I think they are ridiculous faults.

The scene in which, the day she knows that she is dying is very pretty, she goes to her grandmother looks in the mirror and says: “Well, that’s it. No problem. So far we have arrived. ”

Yes, that scene is crucial because there she forgives. He says, “Well, why are someone going to get angry with me? If I was dying, why am I getting angry with others? At that moment she says “well, it is not so much” and is released from that oppression that takes away the air and manages to look tenderly when he had never done it before. There comes a light death after a heavy life.

The title is an alteration of a phrase of a very famous cumbia. Your whole novel is full of Chile, it has many literary and musical references in your country.

Yes, music is crucial. And this is a novel where music only goes out when the Clara grandmother cries. This story is crossed by music because the life of all of us is also crossed by music. There is always a song sounding in the background wherever you are. And literature is also very musical. For me it was essential to incorporate a soundtrack because we are talking about that it is a party and in Chile and in Latin America in general, classic cumbias are danced that are somewhat moving and remind us of those who are no longer there. And, in the case of change of the letter, it is a personal anecdote (laughs). I had been singing it for years and one day someone told me that it was wrong, that the lyrics were another. The same thing happened to me that Clara and I thought “Oh, here there is narrative material”

The backdrop of this story is the world of narco and the missing in Chile.

They had not asked me before for it (long pause), this novel happens on the periphery of Santiago and addresses part of the dictatorship, but not the dictatorship of those who were involved in the political struggle, but of those who were on the margin, on the periphery, trying to make the least possible noise. That is why the grandmother scares so much when her daughter takes a military home. A man who seems suspicious for the sociopolitical moment they are living. A man who ends up violating his daughter and that rape is born Leonor. A humpback character who is the daughter of the violence of a country. The violence of a country that reaches the houses of those who were silent and wanted to live on the sidelines. The characters surrounding the story; The neighbor, his mother flight, the teacher who does not want to see more students disappear or die, all of them are violated and crossed by that violence. Leonor is the last link.