They continue unstoppable. On March 8, the salsa orchestra N ‘Klabe released its most recent song entitled “Se simila a ella”. The song’s premiere coincided with the International Women’s Day.

In a press release, the group gave details of the new single. As they commented, it is a single that exalts the female figure.

“This is a happy, danceable and celebratory song for women who are so important in our lives,” he explained. Felo about the message of the song.

“When it came to us it was like a romantic theme, but as soon as I heard it I understood that it was much more because it is about this boy in love who says that basically everything around us looks like her,” he added.

The song was composed by Panamanians Gretel Garibaldi and David Choy Jr., with musical arrangements by Jay Lugo. The video clip of the famous Puerto Rican group was released on the main streaming platforms, such as Youtube.

N´Klabe and his collaboration with Daniela Darcourt

In 2019, the song “Probability of love” with Daniela darcourt, was the one that was heard the most in Peru.

The video clip had been shot in the city of Bogotá, Colombia. The song earned a Heat Awards nomination for Best Video last November.

