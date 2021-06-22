Our gallery on the oddities of the Europeans continues, albeit in the splendid setting of a tournament that – at least until now – is proving exciting for Italy.

The strangest news comes from the halls of power: UEFA has denied the Germany the possibility of coloring the iridescent facade of the Allianz Arena in Munich with the rainbow of Pride, on the occasion of the match againstHungary.

The motivation is rather obvious: Uefa does not want them to be thereor mixes of football and politics and then asked Ukraine to change the shirt depicting Crimea, which had provoked protests from Russia.

So why is this decision strange? Because only a few days earlier Uefa had opened an investigation into Manuel Neuer: the captain of Germany had indeed flaunted a headband with rainbow colors. In his case, it was concluded that it was nothing political and it was a good cause anyway.

But then why not the stadium? Germany wanted to protest against the recent Hungarian law linking LGBTQ + issues to pedophilia, thus prohibiting talking about it in the presence of children. What used to be considered “a good cause” is now being banned. Two weights and two measures.

Manuel Neuer, captain of Germany, wears a headband in the colors of the Rainbow

