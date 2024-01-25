The National Center of Meteorology revealed the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning: 5.7 degrees Celsius in Maziraa in the Al Dhafra region at 06:30 UAE local time. According to the official account of the National Center of Meteorology via the “X” platform.

#lowest_temperature It was recorded in the country this morning: 5.7 degrees Celsius in Muzaira’a (Al Dhafra region) at 06:30 UAE local time.#The_lowest_temperature Recorded over the country today morning was 5.7 °C in Mezaira (Al Dhafra Rejoin) at 06:30 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/Y3eYkqatBe – National Center of Meteorology (@ncmuae) January 25, 2024