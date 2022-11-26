Myyrmäki | The killer of the postman is still at large – The previously imprisoned person is no longer suspected

The police are still looking for clues about the violence that happened in Myyrmäki on Thursday last week.

I WILL The suspect in the murder that happened in Myyrmäki has been released from pretrial detention, informs the Itä-Uusimaa police. He is no longer suspected of murder.

Director of investigations Tero Tyynälän according to the police still have no information about who the perpetrator of the crime could be.

“The perpetrator is still unknown to the police. It has been certain to the police since the beginning that the perpetrator is dressed in all-black clothes,” Tyynelä commented by phone.

Last week, the target of the assault was a postman who eventually died from his injuries. The victim was a young woman.

From the beginning of the investigation, the police have asked for clues about the man dressed in all black from the scene.

Previous the suspect was released from pretrial detention on Saturday, because the investigation revealed that there are no grounds to suspect him anymore.

“The police have investigated the suspect’s role in the events and their course. The man has been released, as the police do not have the conditions to continue detaining him. We are still finding out what his part in the matter is,” Tyynelä said in the press release.

Police still need observations regarding what happened.

Investigation director Tyynelä urges you to contact the police if you know anything about the events or believe you saw something in Myyrmäki at the time of the events.

“You would also tell the police about things that you may feel are irrelevant,” he says.

The police need observations, especially about the man dressed in all black, from the vicinity of the scene, i.e. Myyrmäentie 6 D, and from the routes leading away from there. The suspected crime took place on Thursday night last week between 3:30 and 3:38.

The police are also asking the person who visited the garbage shed of the housing association at Myyrmäentie 6 around 3:35 a.m. to contact the police.

Observations can be sent by email to [email protected] or by phone to 050 399 9026.