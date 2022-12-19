The end of the year is also a time for statistics, and for some time now it has corresponded to various initiatives that allow us to see what we have been up to with video games: after the official 2022 Wrap-Up of PlayStation and Nintendo, Microsoft hasn’t (yet?) launched its own summary of Xbox activity in 2022but in return he thought about it TrueAchievement to fill the gap with a similar initiative, called MyYearOnXbox.

We have therefore seen the PlayStation Wrap-Up of 2022, Nintendo’s “Review of 2022” but, strangely, Microsoft Xbox has not published its corresponding initiative, although we imagine it can count on powerful means to collect user data. It is possible that he intends to launch a similar initiative in the coming days, but in the meantime we can use the system set up by TrueAchievement, which works very well.

You can find the MyYearOnXbox initiative at this addresswith the possibility of obtaining an interesting infographic with highlights that contain the number of objectives unlocked, the gamerscore score accumulated, the games played and the hours spent, as well as reporting the games on which the most time was spent during 2022.

To get your own statistics you obviously need to do the login with your Xbox credentials, thus making the connection between the official platform and the TrueAchievements data. At the moment, however, the system seems to be paused due to an overload of accesses, demonstrating how the initiative has had considerable success, but it should be back online in the next few hours.