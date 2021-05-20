Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

South Korean Lee Myung imposed himself one of the most influential players in Al-Wahda, the one who participated in “Annabi” during the season, scoring his own numbers, outperforming all members of the team, by playing 34 games, including 25 in the Arab Gulf League, and 7 in the League. Asian champions, and one in the President’s Cup, and the other in the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Lee Myung remained the only constant in the “Excellencies” squad, as he only missed one match in the league against Al-Nasr, within the “25th round”, while he was present in all Al-Wehda matches in the Champions League, starting with the Al-Wehda and Al-Zawraa meeting in the “supplement”. Then the six meetings in the fifth group, which witnessed multiple changes in the squad, included all players except Myung, who participated in all of them.

Lee Myung (31 years), who has a long playing experience, is distinguished by his proficiency in his mission in midfield, and despite the conditions that he experienced in loneliness in the ending season, Myung helped a lot, and his value became more evident in the continental qualification.

Lee Myung, whose contract with the unit expires in June 2022, confirms that he hopes to stay with the “Annabi” for a longer period, but his continuation with the team until the end of his contract is surrounded by doubts.

Since his polarization in December 2019, the Korean player has played 32 matches in the league, raising his tally to 102 matches, after playing the rest of them in Al Ain, during his three seasons previously spent there, and has scored 8 goals, including 3 for Al Wahda this season.

It is noteworthy that the player who was absent from the stadiums for two seasons due to his performance of national service in his country, began to gradually recover his known level, and reached the climax with the end of the current season in which he formed a good pair with the rising Abdullah Hamad, especially in the Champions League, who had an influential role In it and provided a high yield.

Myung numbers in the league

Matches: 25

Minutes playing: 2,235

Goals: 3

Industry goals: 3

Passes: 1336

Moving Passes: 26

Coverage: 150

Long pass accuracy: 72.73%

Crosses: 15