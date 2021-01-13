In History of Argentina, biography of a country. From the Spanish conquest to the present day (Criticism), the historian Ezequiel Adamovsky, researcher of Conicet it condenses and covers, in less than 400 pages, facts, myths and prejudices of the national future. It starts at the roots: from the Spanish colonization, long before the country was constituted as a Nation, to the present day; culminating in the triumph of Fernández-Fernández in the last presidential election.

His text is far from the traditional approach: the protagonists are young, women, humble, native peoples – always relegated from the foreground of other patriots. It even addresses the problem environmental of our days, suggesting that the impact of industrial production on nature was already increasing since the XIX -1880 century, it was key, due to the rise of the paradigm agro-exporter– and lasts until today.

Francisco Fortuny, The May Revolution (1910 oil).

It starts from the origins, when an ethnic-racial dimension appears that “introduced the regime of Suburb differentiating the inhabitants by their skin color, ancestry and nationality ”. According to the author, “Independence was a social revolution, a struggle between Americans and a transformation that succeeded in abolishing the caste system (characterized by socially hierarchizing people, by their ethnic origin or color) ”. Poses that the famous melting pot it is a myth installed by the elites and although centuries have passed, “we continue to live in a society in which there is a certain correlation between social exposure and skin color in social classes.” Something evidenced in a town where the racism and the sexist violence persist.

Furthermore, in History of Argentina, Adamovsky states that argentinity He also signed the official account, not only through pictures and school volumes, but also through popular conventions still rooted in the (not so unconscious) social collective. It makes it clear that it is difficult to understand it / us without looking at the past, which cemented this present, appeals to memory to reflect with this perspective from there proposed. Regarding the initial resistance, he emphasizes that it began marked by misfortune: “The Spanish conquest of the American territory meant here a demographic catastrophe in society, causing directly and indirectly a tremendous population drop in a few years.

Although related with originality, in the work of the winner of the first National Prize in History (2013) there is no lack of dichotomies or contrasts such as those that occur between popular and mass culture, which “turned the gaucho into a national emblem and with features – he describes – quite strange for a figure like Martin Fierro, who keeps saying that the law of the State has not existed, in this way not very connected with the popular experience of the rural lower classes of the 19th century, although it has a centrality in our culture, literature, unavoidable ”. Something striking, compared to the concrete representation of other communities such as the original ones.

The great antinomy Argentina that he treats as a social phenomenon and would not be possible separately: he risks that “in reality, the peronism is son of anti-Peronism”; He explains it: the latter was conceived first and motivated the emergence of the former in a movement, as such. “Without a doubt, there were shortcomings during the Peronist governments. But the sole cause of national problems cannot be located in them. In the same way, considering anti-Peronism –as many of its adversaries do– the one and perennial force that led the country down anti-popular directions requires forgetting more than one episode in the history of the PJ, such as the ‘Rodrigazo‘or the ten years of neoliberalism de Menem, which led to the worst crisis in living memory. A more careful reading of Argentina’s difficulties (…) should go beyond that antinomy ”.

The gaucho is a figure interpreted in different ways according to the viewer’s point of view.

At the same time, the author investigates more key events with terms such as democracy failed, liberal, fragmented, undervalued. In the latter case, it refers to the consequences of the social devastation left by the last military dictatorship.

“Economic adversities, the anguishing tenor of the questions we have about ourselves, and daily conflict lead to hardships in other, lesser latitudes. Maybe so much discomfort has a productive side from which we will walk towards a different future than that other, gray and uncertain, that is announced to us everywhere today ”, reflects Adamovsky towards the end.

It is true: being memorable invites or forces today, to rethink the present and not so immediate, the future. It is urgent, after decades of crisis and almost a year of pandemic, more than ever.

