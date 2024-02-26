“If you have a dream, you should go after it”is one of the pieces of advice given by Yeison Fabián Nova Malagón, a young Colombian who has been living for approximately two years in Canada.

This North American country, according to Migración Colombia, is one of the 10 destinations for Colombians in the world. In 2023, 94,844 compatriots traveled to that country.

Fabián, in his case, currently works in ILSC education groupin sales management, also provides advice to young people, adults and families who want to live in Canada.

In conversation with EL TIEMPO, Nova spoke about the challenges of a Colombian in a first world country such as Canada and the thousands of opportunities that arise in this place.



Nova began her story by specifying that one of the routes further effective for emigrate to a country is through the exchangeswhether at school or at the University.

For example, this young man, who is currently 27 years old, studied an undergraduate degree in Gastronomy, Hospitality and Tourism at the Agustiniana University, there he decided to apply for the call for exchanges and passed. Thus, space opened up in a field that left him fascinated.

Young people who wish to migrate They must take into account that “some universities offer their students the opportunity to leave the country. This depends a lot on the language and the average throughout the undergraduate or graduate degree,” Nova said.

Likewise, he said that he began his exchange process in 2019 and it was life itself and God, as he said, that led him to Canada, where that same year he experienced the heaviest snowfall that this country has had in recent years.

“I studied for five months and I realized that the opportunities that this country offers to young people are vast, but the challenges it faces are complex.”

From his experience as a young migrant and, also, a student, he highlighted that if you want to go to Canada, one of the easiest ways is to do it with a student visa. “Not only is this safe, but it opens up more opportunities,” Nova said.

Canada offers hundreds of opportunities for young people.

What is the relationship between an immigrant and academic advantages in Canada?



At the moment when a person arrives to study in Canada, they automatically have two options: The first is to carry out your academic process in a public institution and the other is in one private institution.

Although both paths offer promising opportunities, from Nova's experience, Studying in a public institution would ensure a more precise stay in this country.

“When a migrant, in this case a Colombian, studies in a public institution, the Government will grant them a longer work permit. However, this depends on what you are going to do. For example, “You come to take a course that lasts two years, then the Government offers you these two years and one more year with a work permit.”

Nova also stressed that when it comes to master's degrees they give more time, Therefore, during that period of relationship between student and worker, you could request a permanent stay.

The decisions of a migrant are decisive in the future

Taking into account the above, and recognizing one of the simplest ways, according to Nova, it must be clear that this is not as easy and simple as they make it out to be. Thus, the young man told EL TIEMPO what are some of the determining factors in making this decision:

– Economic factor: You should not see this as a limitation, but it is an important aspect.

– Culture shock: The change in culture can generate, at a certain point, situations that clash with what is known and takes time to get used to.

– Depression: In Canada life is too calm, so much so that this “stability” tends to be overwhelming. Furthermore, the loneliness of the first months is a situation that usually generates some emotional imbalance.

“I didn't have that much money saved, but with the help of some loans and support from family members I managed to complete the master's degree (after having taken the first course) and I applied to the embassy and passed,” he said.

In addition, he determined that Canada is a promising destination, but it cannot be romanticized either, because it is a country that has many challenges, since there is a type of reality that is not talked about in the news, movies and even in the scholarship programs.

What are the cultural clashes?



“The first thing you think about when you are going to travel, and even more so if you are going to travel and live, is: “Where will I stay?”.

For this reason, Canada's educational institutions give you the ability to live, study and work at the same time.

It is at that moment where people face the culture shock.

“We, Colombians, are very energetic and sociable, we like to laugh, talk and, in general, we are more of an atmosphere. And, although some people say: 'They are details', those are the same ones that generate depressions and anxieties.

On the contrary, some people in Canada are much quieter and very strict.

Something that almost no one comments on and that all immigrants face is that the Canadian is punctual. “In fact, if you arrive one or two minutes late for an appointment with a person from this country, you are already considered unpunctual and it is an offense,” he said.

So, when it comes to classes, work, formal or business meetings, punctuality is vital, so it is advisable to arrive several minutes before the agreed time. If not, this could take away many opportunities for your future.

Equality and respect is a key piece for migrants in Canada

Canada is a country built by migrantscurrently there are many more people from other places than Canadians and we must understand a reality“not only are people migrating from Colombia, but people from all over the world are migrating to this country.”

Making the decision to go live somewhere else in search of their dreams and, of course, to find better opportunities is not easy at all, so the future migrant, before starting this adventure, must find out what the country they are going to is like. on migration issues.

“In my case, when I chose Canada, I did so after having found out that this country has extensive migration projects. Additionally, at this momentis one of the most advanced growing territories.”

The above not only provides security, but also generates a vote of confidence in the future. Well, thanks to the fact that Canada is a leading country in human rights, laws They are not something negative, but positive.

“There are laws to protect workers, for migrantsfor women, for children, in general for all people and each of the sectors and, from them, one can grow,” he expressed.

For example, if you rent an apartment, there are also government agencies that protect you against possible abuse and discrimination.

The limits of the economy

Meanwhile, when a person, whether young or adult, arrives at a place where the finances are managed in a different waythe first thing you should do is think about the economy of that place.

To be more exact, Nova expressed that the chip“before going to that site, one has to learn how to do the currency conversion. At first people crash because they don't understand that making those types of changes It does not imply saving, but on the contrary, it is taking a step to search for a style of different life.”

Therefore, although the economy is an indispensable factor, it cannot be the limiting factor. If you know that an investment will bring opportunities to your future, it is good to follow it. “Another thing to highlight is that it is not bad to invest in the language. In Canada, English and French are spoken. However, It is wise that you learn primarily English, because this will open more doors for you. While the French, at least in Canadian territory, could acquire it to the extent they need it,” he commented.

So that, Something you should be clear about is that if you want to become rich (financially), Canada is not the place for it, From her experience, Nova does not deny that life is good, but it is a lie that “people who leave Colombia and arrive in this country automatically cover themselves with money,” she stressed.

What are the best paying careers in Canada?

To talk about this topic, Nova indicated that “you have to choose the path very well.”

From Nova's perspective, the professions that currently have a more stable future if we talk from the economic point of view, at least in Toronto, are:

“Business, digital marketing, systems engineers, topics related to cybersecurity and trades related to tourism and education They are very well paid in the main cities. Maybe this depends on the area. There are places where engineers are much more in demand than in others,” highlighted Nova.

All changes are strong and 'the body is made of habits'

Nova warns that “the body is of habits”, So if you plan to undertake this trip, you must prepare yourself mentally and psychologically.

As for the cold, even though at this time “the climate change and winter has been 'very crazy', Yes, you feel a frozen atmosphere, but not as much as in some years past,” said the young man.

He also announced that “any closed establishment is air-conditioned, and there are those on every corner, so you should know that the cold is not as torturous as they say. However, you should prepare for the first winter of your life, because that is.” He's the tough one.”

For an immigrant, especially if he is young, The first months are always going to be the hardest. “You miss everything about your country, the food, the family, the friends, even the loves, but you cannot allow those thoughts to play tricks on you. So you must be faithful to your motivation and, above all, stand by yourself.” of the idea that is there,” he concluded.

Lady Daniela Ortiz Góngora

