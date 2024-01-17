The ability of games and video games to transport in fantastic and unimaginable worlds it is perhaps what brings us closest to them and almost forces us to love them. There are so many recreational products starring mythological characters, fantastic creatures and ancient legends.

Among the most appreciated there are those that bring back the beauty of distant eras, such as ancient Rome or ancient Greece. In the first case, think of the series Total Warwhich takes us through the Republican and Imperial eras, putting us at the head of the legendary Roman army.

Of theAncient Greece instead, it mainly refers to mythology. This makes the settings of Age of Mythology, where the protagonist is an inhabitant of the mythological island of Atlantis. With Assassin's Creed instead, it is the glories of Ancient Egypt that shine more than ever.

Other characters that embellish playful works are Cleopatria, Hercules, Zeus, Dracula, King Arthur and the list goes on and on. Characters and narratives that have spanned the centuries and inspired generations could not be ignored by the gaming world. Here or there creativity and the skills of technicians, artists and developers have given them a new vital nymph.

In addition to video games, board games inspired by characters and myths of the past have also been created over the years. Think about it Teotihuacan: City of the Gods or even ad SPQRisiKoa version of the risk that recalls the conquest of the world by the ancient Romans.

It doesn't end here, as even in the portals dedicated to online slots we find ourselves with lots of special visual and sound effects mythical charactersas in the case of Book of Ra, which features the book of Ra, the Sun god of ancient Egypt. There is no shortage of other proposals focused on figures like that of Thorperhaps the best-known Germanic deity and many others who have marked the literature of all time.

In the aforementioned works and in many others of the same genre, a perfect balance is achieved between technological progress and imaginative element. The result? Simply amazing.