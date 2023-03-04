In Mexico, 43% of women over the age of 15 are workers, according to a survey by the National Institute for Women and the National Occupation and Employment Survey (ENOE).

For this reason, and with the idea of ​​equalizing economic inclusion between men and women, different financial options designed for them have been launched, for example, the Credit cards.

However, such options often come accompanied by myths that cast doubt on its practicality. For this reason, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) tells you how to identify what is false from what is true.

There are no cards for women

Fake: Within the financial market there are several cards designed for them, thanks to the fact that insurance and services focus on meeting the needs of cardholders.

There are many benefits with the cards

TRUE: Thanks to the fact that financial institutions have several services, there are also many benefits, such as assistance plans for the home, legal and road, protected purchases, insurance against theft or loss of plastic, travel, car and medical expenses, among others .

It is difficult to process

Fake: In fact, the requirements are very simple, you just have to be of legal age, have a verifiable minimum income, have worked for a year, a good credit history and live in the same place for a year.

It has many commissions

Fake: These types of cards, no matter what part of the population they are intended for, are designed by the institutions just like other credit cards. For more details, you can visit the page of the National Catalog of Financial Products and Services of the Bureau of Financial Institutions of the Commission.

They don’t have a mobile app.

Fake: Yes, you can take control from Mobile Banking, where you can check balances, movements, view and download account statements, make clarifications, defer your purchases to months, even block and unblock your card.

Added to this, you can request them at any bank branch, depending on the one that best suits your needs.