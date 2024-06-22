Myths | A rare white bison was born in the wild and predicts a “great change” – this is how it compares to an Old Testament legend

Myths|The myths of the native inhabitants of North America also have similarities to Finnish traditions.

Very a rare white bison born in the wild has become a news topic in North America.

Among the indigenous peoples of North America, for example, the Lakota, Navajo, Comanche and Cherokee consider the birth of the white bison as a religious sign of a “great change”.

White bison are rarely born as livestock animals, in which case cow DNA is often present.

The free-born white bison, important to the myths of the indigenous peoples, is a real rarity, says for example BBC.

of the Lakota tribe legend has it that the community was in trouble a couple of thousand years ago when the bison had disappeared.

Then a beautiful woman arrived, who gave the chief a holy peace pipe and taught the tribe to pray to the highest power.

It then walked away, transforming into a bison, which changed color four times until it became white.

In some versions, the woman said she would return later to bring harmony to the unstable world. After the miracle, the bison returned and the community was saved.

There is one longer version of the legend behind this link.

Lakota tradition studied Simon Moya-Smith tells the BBC that the white bison is both a blessing and a warning. Something big is happening, but it is not yet known if it is good or bad.

So stated a Lakota chief Value Looking Horse news agency for AP. According to tradition, the chief’s pipe is the same one given to his ancestor by a bison woman hundreds of years ago.

Native peoples plan to hold a celebration in Yellowstone later this month to celebrate the event.

The white one the legend of the bison has often been compared Biblical to the legends in the way that the bison woman is compared to the messiah.

In the Bible there are also places where the animal’s extraordinary coloring is seen as an omen or a prerequisite for something big.

For example, the mention of the fourth book of Moses is known, according to which the third temple in Jerusalem cannot be built and the Messiah cannot arrive before the purification ritual, which requires the ashes of an unblemished red heifer, i.e. an uncalved cow.

Journalist legend Ilkka Malmbergin last thing addressed this very myth as well as attempts to breed a red heifer suitable for the rabbis of Jerusalem through cattle breeding in Nebraska.

More broadly looking at the legend of the white bison is part of the transformation myths and stories common in different cultures, where a person can turn into an animal.

They are also known in Finland about Sámi myths always to beloved classics such as Sparrow on Christmas morning -song as well as White deer to the movie.