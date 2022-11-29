Mythology | The mysterious “Lemminkäinen temple” was offered for 260,000 euros

According to legend, two plots of land in Sipoo hide the mystical Lemminkäinen temple. Now the steep rock auction has closed.

29.11. 23:58

Sipo A special plot of land in Gumbostrand has been sold at auction in recent weeks. Now the auction has closed and an offer of 260,000 euros has been made for the land that, according to the stories, contains the mystical Lemminkäinen temple.

There were a total of 12 bidders in the auction, and several bids were made for the land area that today comprises two plots. The starting price of the place was 100,000 euros. The last bid of 260,000 euros was made just three minutes before the auction closed on Tuesday evening.

At issue is a total of about two hectares of land, with forest and steep rock. The plot, located about 30 kilometers from Helsinki, has not only wonderful views, but also a very special history.

Mythologist By Ior Bock according to the stories, the so-called ancient Finnish temple of Lemminkäinen. The story of the temple has been passed down as a long-term guide to Suomenlinna in the Bock family, and according to Bock, who died in 2010, an immeasurably valuable treasure rests in its folds.

The hallmark of the place is a tall vertical stone slab between the rock cliff and the boulder. The Lemminkäinen temple is said to be located inside this large rock formation, or “Kyypelivuori”. According to the story, the entrance to the temple was closed in the 9th century.

Out of many despite efforts, the temple has not been found, nor has the treasure hidden inside it. Treasure seekers have flocked to Sipoo even from abroad. However, a thousand-year-old Iron Age ax head was found in a cave excavated in the rock last summer.

The age of the ancient ax head matched the story that the mouth of the temple was closed in 987.

The two-hectare area in Gumbostrand was sold by the Helsinki Ashtanga Yoga School, which suffered financial difficulties due to the corona years, and bought it at an auction in 2000.