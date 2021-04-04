Fernando Vicente

Titian, who was never in Spain, met Philip II in Milan at the end of 1548, when he was still only a prince. He had worked for his father, Carlos V, who commissioned him religious painting, something to which Titian was also fond, but his enormous prestige among Italian nobles came mainly from his erotic paintings, to which he used to precede some mythological title to cover appearances. Because the Church, very sensitive in this regard, used to rigorously respect the images supposedly validated by mythology, and, above all, if the painter claimed to have been inspired by the Metamorphosis of Ovid, widely read and revered at that time.

Philip II commissioned Titian (or he proposed to him and the monarch accepted) six mythological works, which he called “poetry”, precisely because they claimed to be based on classical mythology, and which he sent to Spain over a decade, between 1552 and 1562. According to the English critic Peter Humfrey, the canvases called by Titian the “poems” constitute “one of the most famous and most influential groups in the history of Western painting.” For various reasons, this group of paintings conceived as an organic whole, as explained by Tiziano in one of his shipments, which had to be seen continuously and always exhibited together, dispersed over the years, changing owners, residences. and museums and it is not even certain that Felipe II himself would have ever seen them all together. What we do know for sure is that the ladies of the nobility used to pass quickly in front of them, because they were covered so as not to blush the ladies. The six works that Titian painted and called the “poems” are currently in the Wellington and Wallace Collection in London, the Prado Museum in Madrid, the Scottish Galleries in Edinburgh, the National Gallery in London and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. What must have been the correspondence of the director of the Prado Museum, Miguel Falomir, who had the idea of ​​putting together this exhibition and appears as its curator, in the three years that it has taken to materialize, is dizzying. And, to top it all, the coronavirus that is ravaging the world, coincided with the opening of the show in Madrid. It doesn’t matter: the exhibition is superb, out of the ordinary, and those from Madrid (and many French newcomers, too, for the Easter holidays) who have seen it will not be able to easily forget it. Those of us who were lucky enough that the wise word of Miguel Falomir himself acted as guide to the visit and gave us the usual explanations about the exhibition, enriched in this case with paintings by Rubens, Veronese, Allori, Ribera, Poussin, Van Dyck and Velázquez, even less.

All these paintings are extraordinary, and that is something that does not usually happen even in the best exhibitions. And in all of them an unlimited freedom reigns that expresses, at the same time as history when this was only myth and fantasy, the deep reasons that lead human beings to create an art that enriches life and elevates it to the height of our own. dreams She also shows the limitations of the reality in which we move, as in a prison in which we can never fully express our expectations to live longer and better, to fulfill all our desires, to enrich our circumstances thanks to beauty and what we call culture, art, civilization.

Visit to the ‘Mythological Passions’ exhibition at the Prado Museum. Bald Elm

In addition to the freedom with which they are made, these paintings x-ray the community of European and Western culture, they explain the triviality of the borders that separate their men and women when they create and fantasize, they show that we form a single, multiple and versatile society, united by a common denominator, when we reveal our privacy, despite the fact that we speak different languages ​​and profess different religions (or we are against all of them), because when it comes to dreaming and wishing we are all the same. How insignificant it seems, when one walks among these pictures, the desperation with which certain minorities insist on exaggerating their differences, as if they, which of course exist, were strong enough to destroy the solidity of a culture that has its roots in a deeper and more visceral unity, in which we all participate, for she is generous enough to include us all in her dreams.

Perhaps this exhibition is an alarm signal regarding the increasingly frequent deviations and betrayals in Western painting, for so many unscrupulous artists – clowns, deep down – who have forgotten, despite their success with galleries and critics and collectors, the most important thing in his creative endeavor: invent forms that renew while cementing tradition. Titian’s paintings are exceptional, but those that accompany him, by Rubens, Allori, Poussin, Van Dyck, Ribera and the exceptional Velázquez are no less so.

The raison d’être of art, in this case painting, as the central complement of existence is also apparent in these few rooms where one seems to live in a different way, not only freer but also more comfortable and more satiated, more aware of the things that matter and the things that do not matter to boost life and enrich it. Those were times of religious wars and intolerances, but, despite this, violence and blood disappeared in the works of the masters as shown here, in these precincts of dream and perfection, which dignify and solve us, and in which we see ourselves portrayed, living another life, richer, more intense, freer, more imaginative, than the one we endure every day like a noose.

You are not the same person as before, when you leave an exhibition like this. Something has changed in our way of being and seeing things. The world seems uglier and its ugliness stands out when faced with the beauties and delicacies that we have just seen, but there is no pessimism that is worth it, because what we have seen is not a miracle but a human fact, works built with our hands and an intellectual demand that it is possible to achieve with the pugnacity with which those inspired gave themselves to their task, something affordable and without mystery, within the reach of everyone who, like them, works following their inspiration and not being content with it, taking it further, enriching it with details and shapes that strengthen and innovate it.

Few times have I been so impressed by an exhibition like the one currently being exhibited at the Prado: Mythological passions. Surely because, in these times, in which despite our optimism about what we believed to be the victory of science over the natural world, we have seen how vulnerable we are, how precarious life continues to be, and the immensity of art and culture , the lights and shadows of which they are made. I am sure that I am not sinning optimist if I say that the best emulsion to protect ourselves from the terror we feel when we see so many unforeseen deaths around and the fight of health workers and doctors to save those lives, that better than all remedies is to go for a walk. museum like the Prado and discover why certain paintings are a hymn to immortality, to survival in the midst of horror.

World press rights in all languages ​​reserved to Ediciones EL PAÍS, SL, 2021.

© Mario Vargas Llosa, 2021