MythForce, Beamdog’s cartoon roguelike, now has an official release date.

The game has been available to play in Early Access on the Epic Games Store since last year, but now will release officially on 12th September across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Switch, and PC (Steam, Epic).

The announcement comes alongside a new trailer for the game you can watch below.

MythForce | Release Date Announcement TrailerWatch on YouTube

MythForce is a four-player FPS roguelike inspired by ’80s cartoons, available to play in online co-op.

It features a fantasy setting in which players take the role of one of four characters: Victoria the valiant Knight, Rico the charming Rogue, Maggie the wise Mage, and Hawkins the deadly Hunter.



The four heroes to choose from.

The 1.0 launch will include three story episodes – where Early Access was just one – as well as unlockable difficulty modes, an overhaul of the progression system, and drop-in drop-out functionality for online co-op.

The game was first revealed last year with an awesome theme song. Soon after, developer Beamdog was acquired by publisher Aspyr.

Initial impressions of MythForce’s gameplay weren’t overly positive, despite its vibrant aesthetic. Let’s hope the full release is an improvement.