Among the many games presented during the [email protected] in July 2023 there was also MythForce, the action RPG that recalls the style of American cartoons of the 80s. For the occasion, a new trailer and announced the release date: the game will leave the eary access and will be available on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch starting from September 12, 2023.

There version 1.0 of MythForce will include three episodes (only one was available in early access), unlockable difficulty levels, and online drop-in / drop-out co-op.