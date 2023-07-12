Among the many games presented during the [email protected] in July 2023 there was also MythForce, the action RPG that recalls the style of American cartoons of the 80s. For the occasion, a new trailer and announced the release date: the game will leave the eary access and will be available on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch starting from September 12, 2023.
There version 1.0 of MythForce will include three episodes (only one was available in early access), unlockable difficulty levels, and online drop-in / drop-out co-op.
MythForce is an action RPG reminiscent of old cartoons
MythForce is a action RPG in first person made by Beamdog and published by Aspyr, characterized by an inspired graphic style that is very reminiscent of western cartoons of the 80s, certainly a plus for the more experienced players.
It will also have roguelite mechanics, which means that if we are defeated we will have to start all over again, but in return after each game we will be a little stronger, so the difficulty curve shouldn’t be unnerving.
