Myth: Gods of Asgard is a roguelike dungeon-crawling played from an isometric perspective. You play as a figure from the Norse myth – Thor, Valkyrie, Siegfried or “many other characters” according to the game’s YouTube description – and you’re tasked with putting an end to Ragnarok. As you progress through your runs, you will earn “blessings” from the “Asgard gods” who “increase your power”.

A 12-minute gameplay video made the rounds of the internet this weekend and players quickly noticed the incredible resemblance to Hades. Some users commented on the video saying “it is literally Hades“.

Difficult to disagree. Myth: Gods of Asgard actually bears a striking resemblance to Hades.

Hades, for the uninitiated, is a roguelike with an isometric perspective. You play as Zagreus, the son of Hades, and are tasked with escaping the underworld. As you progress through your runs, you are bestowed with gifts from the gods of Olympus, which grant new abilities and generally make you more powerful.

Below, the two games compared:

Mith: Gods of Asgard is currently slated to launch on Android and iPhone. At the moment, it doesn’t appear to have official listings on either store, although a beta version is available on Android via TapTap.io.

“We have nothing but the utmost respect for Hades, [dato che] all of our members have spent over 200 hours in the game“, wrote the developer of Myth: Gods of Asgard in a post on Facebook.

“We appreciate all the concern expressed by Hades fans in this regard since this game surfaced several days ago. We had never heard of this game before, so we have raised the matter with our legal counsel and are exploring our options.“he said Greg Kasavin of Supergiant to Kotaku in a statement. “I haven’t personally played the game yet, although the images and video show a lot of visual similarities to Hades in a worrying way. “

Source: Kotaku.