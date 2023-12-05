Leonardo Da Vinci, Albert Einstein, Marie Curie and Lionel Messi have something in common: they are all left-handed. The genius of these and other icons of art, science and sport has contributed to sustaining the myths that surround people who handle themselves better with the left side of their body: they are believed to be more intelligent and creative; although they also live less than right-handed people, due to cardiovascular problems. For decades it has also been debated whether left-handedness provides better abilities to perceive, transform and recreate visual-spatial relationships. Now, researchers from the University of York and University College London have just discovered that this is not the case, that left-handed people do not have better spatial skills, thanks to a study in which 400,000 people from 41 countries participated and which has been published by the Royal Society.

A few years ago, the British NGO Alzheimer’s Research UK and a group of researchers created the mobile game Sea Hero Quest. The user puts himself in the shoes of a sailor who must navigate the seas and rivers with the help of a series of maps, which he has to memorize. With each level, things get more complicated. The scientific objective of the game, which was downloaded by more than four million people, was to investigate the connection between dementia and spatial orientation: which appeared first, Alzheimer’s or disorientation.

Due to the characteristics of the game, Pablo Fernández Velasco, a Spanish researcher from the philosophy department at the University of York (United Kingdom) and his team, used Sea Hero Quest for your study on left-handedness. The app captures user information, including hand preference, and tracks navigation skills. By analyzing data from 422,772 international participants, they found that left-handers were neither better nor worse than right-handers at challenges, clarifying a long-standing debate about the links between handedness and spatial abilities. To play, participants had to first answer a short questionnaire which showed that left-handers in the research made up an average of 9.94% of the participants, and more men used their left hand compared to women. These results are similar to what had previously been found in the general population, since only about 10% of the population worldwide is left-handed and this trait is more common in men (13%) than in women (9% ).

Among the almost half a million participants, those taken into account for this study were those who surpassed level 11 of the game and, therefore, demonstrated spatial abilities. “Recruiting participants in our study through a video game is a new approach, which allowed us to standardize a test in a large database,” said Fernández Velasco. “We thought there would be other results, but we found no reliable evidence of any difference in spatial ability between left-handers and right-handers across countries.” Furthermore, he explains, having a large database allowed them to confirm that factors such as age, gender and education also do not influence the relationship between hand preference and spatial ability.

The brain has two hemispheres that control opposite sides of the body. In right-handers, the left hand controls the dominant right hand and vice versa with left-handers. Some cognitive abilities are dominated by one of the two hemispheres of the brain, but left-handers and right-handers show different patterns of lateralization, that is, the specialization of a particular area.

Cognitive differences due to laterality effects in the brain have been discussed previously, but spatial ability is not clearly dominated by either hemisphere. Emma Karlsson, a neuroscience researcher at Bangor University (in Wales, United Kingdom) explains that, in general, there is evidence to suggest that orientation in space depends more on the right side of the brain, but that does not indicate that they are better or worse: “It is likely that navigation does not depend solely on one function, but on the relationship between several functions of the brain,” he explains.

This has left scientists unclear as to whether there is any link of greater or lesser abilities according to laterality. Left-handers have more variety in the side of the brain that is dominant for performing the task, for example, using the right side instead of the left to process language-related information. But Karlsson assures that the answer is surely more complex and that left-handedness has an impact on some functions of the brain, but not all. “More research is needed on how it affects certain cognitive functions,” he says.

Are there more left-handed artists and astronauts?

Left-handed athletes are known to be overrepresented in professional sports that require quick and accurate responses. These peculiarities may be the reason why left-handed people seem to have an easier time in certain arts and professions. They are more represented among musicians and astronauts, but Fernández Velasco believes that the structure of the sport or activity influences. For example, in baseball, cricket and table tennis, since most competitors are right-handed, they are not used to reacting quickly to the unfamiliar movements of their left-handed opponents.

Given that previous research also suggested that left-handers could also navigate better in virtual and real games, “this has been a complicated topic to investigate,” explains Fernández Velasco. It was necessary to include factors such as the fact that skills with the left side of the body change from one culture to another and, furthermore, to reach conclusive results in testing the effects of laterality, a large number of participants are needed: “Previous studies in This matter had included an average of between 200 and 400 people,” he adds.

Using the video game Sea Hero Quest, the researchers were able to overcome both challenges. “Our effect is universal, including a wide spectrum of cultures and languages,” she adds. Although “there is still a lot to discover about cognition,” Fernández Velasco believes that they have shown that on a large scale, skills such as spatial navigation are not affected by whether a person is left or right-handed, and that this neither increases nor decreases the chances of win in Sea Hero Quest. The researcher does not rule out, however, that other studies find some differences when it comes to navigation styles, or preferences for different types of environments.

Having historically been discriminated against in many countries and cultures, left-handed people began to be associated with creativity and genius in the late 20th century, especially in the Western world. It went from being considered a sign of clumsiness or bad luck (and even evil) The belief is spreading that left-handedness increases the probability of having more talent for mathematics, greater spatial abilities or outstanding results on intelligence tests. Year after year, these myths have been installed in our popular culture, without a sufficient scientific basis to support them.

Now science is beginning to have tools to understand the enigmas surrounding left-handedness, although some unknowns remain about why this preference arises or to what extent it determines talent and abilities. Most recent research suggests that being left-handed is due to a combination of genetic, biological and environmental factors. And this new study, which debunks the myth of left-handed people having better spatial vision, invites us to continue reviewing beliefs like that. It is a path that, as Emma Karlsson points out, involves deepening the knowledge of how these functions are organized in the brain.

