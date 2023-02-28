Home page World

Ines Baur

The body of the monk Dashi-Dorscho Itigelow, which has not decomposed, is a mystery. What’s with the corpse? A forensic scientist speaks out.

Munich/Buryatia – Dashi-Dorscho Itigelow was born in 1852. At the age of 16 he began to practice Buddhism. In 1911 he became the 12th Pandito Hambo Lama – the head of the Russian Buddhists. Shortly before his “death” in 1927, he asked his students to dig him up after 30 years. He is said to have predicted that nothing would happen to his body. The monk died, allegedly during deep meditation. To this day he still sits in the lotus position, his arms in his lap, his eyes closed, his body uncorrupted. Scientists puzzle and pilgrims worship him.

Dead monk – myth for pilgrims, phenomenon for scientists

Because Buddhists were persecuted during the Soviet era, Itigelov’s public exhumation was delayed. The grave is said to have been secretly opened twice, in 1955 and 1973. As predicted, the body was not found to have decomposed. When publicly exhumed in 2002, the body was found in exceptional condition, writes among others travelbook.de. To confirm the integrity of the body, scientists commissioned by the monks examined the body.

Dead Monk shows characteristics of someone who died 36 hours ago

“We examined him completely from the outside, from head to toe,” says pathologist Yuri Tampoleev in a contribution kind. “But we didn’t find any traces of artificial interventions. I mean cuts, stitches or traces of injections – none of that was found.” The body of the deceased monk should hardly differ from a living body.

Dead monk in deep meditation?

“For me, this is the greatest miracle in life,” said Hambo Lama Ayusheyev, spiritual leader since 1995. “It turns out that there are things for which time has no power.” On April 23, 2003, the Buddhist Conference recognized the body of Dashi-Dorzho Itigilov as one of the sacred Buddhist objects of Russia. Since 2005, Itigilow’s body has been kept outdoors without observing temperature or humidity regulations.

The Buddhist monks approach him like a living person, writes ancientpages.com. They shake hands with him and some are convinced that Itigilov is still alive and merely in a hibernation or nirvana-like state.

Dead monk’s body is neither embalmed nor mummified

In a documentary published by Terra X in 2021, Alexander Khachaturov, a scientist from the Moscow Chemical Technical University, describes the condition of the body: “It is neither embalmed nor mummified. He has soft skin that yields to pressure, and the joints are elastic. He reacts to the environment. Not fast, but he reacts. Now and then he opens his mouth, now and again his eyes.” It is also reported that the body remains in the lotus pose without support. “If a system is active by itself, then you can say it is alive. It’s a form of existence that we don’t know about, but it’s alive. That’s a fact,” Khachaturov said.

Science contradicts the myth

Other scientists are skeptical about the whole thing. Travelbook.de spoke to forensic scientist Mark Benecke. When asked how it could be that the body showed no or hardly any signs of decomposition, he replied: “It’s a coincidence. Some of the body has dried out, some fat wax may have formed as well.” Fat wax is formed when a dead body is in an airtight space. The decomposition stops and the body’s own fats form a protective covering around the corpse.

In addition, forensic scientist Benecke points out that the body was buried in Siberia. “The cold also has a maintaining effect.” The elastic, soft skin is also nothing unusual. “It could also be a solution, that is, a liquid that was used on Lenin’s corpse in Moscow, little Rosalia in Palermo, and others. It can keep the skin supple, even after death.” No incisions are necessary for such a treatment. To clarify, Benecke compares Itigelow’s skin to leather: “It’s also soft skin from vertebrates that has just been processed.”

Myth dead monk: charlatanry like bleeding madonnas

Benecke rules out the possibility that the monk is alive in any way. Prof. Dr. Michael Tsokos, director of the Institute for Forensic Medicine at the Charité, told travelbook.de that “despite 25 years of professional experience as a forensic doctor and over 100,000 corpses, he had no scientific explanation” for Itigelow’s condition. “In other words: I think that’s charlatanry like tearful bleeding statues of the Madonna and similar nonsense, which in all religions pretends something to the weak and gullible and thus captivates them – and the money out of their pockets.”