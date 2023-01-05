Thinning, receding hair is common for many of us as we age – for some it can happen in their early 20s, or for others, it may start later. But thankfully, there is a way in which you can restore your hairline and your confidence. The best hair transplant Turkey is a minimally invasive procedure which means you can benefit from a full head of hair, without having to take time out from your busy life. The technology and procedures used in clinics are extremely accurate, meaning you can take advantage of an accurate, permanent solution to genetic hair loss. If you’re thinking about having a hair transplant, it’s always best to know the facts. Below, we’ll look at some of the most common myths that come along with hair transplants, so you can know the truth.

Myth: You can only have them when you’re young

One of the most common myths that come along with having a hair transplant is that you can only have one when you’re young – but this is not true. Whilst it’s easy to see why people might think this, with regards to the scalp and the hair being healthier in younger people, the facts actually show the opposite is true. Hair transplants work better later in life, and this is for a few reasons. If you have a hair transplant too young, you may end up losing further hair in the future, meaning you’ll be left with hair that’s been implanted in the wrong places, resulting in an unnatural look. It’s always best to wait until your symptoms have slowed or come to a stop before getting a hair transplant, which is why it’s recommended that you wait until you’re over 25.

Myth: Everyone will know you’ve had one

Losing your hair can be a worrying time as it changes the way you look and feel, however the thought of having a hair transplant can also result in you feeling anxious – you might worry that others will be able to tell you’ve had a hair transplant, and about what they think. Thankfully, this is one of the biggest myths around the procedure. Choosing a good hair transplant surgeon means all-natural, precise-looking results, so you can have peace of mind that when people meet you, they won’t suspect a thing!

Myth: Results are immediate

If you’re thinking about getting a hair transplant, you should keep in mind that you’re not going to walk out of your clinic with a new, full head of hair. Unfortunately, it takes a while for the implanted follicles to fully heal, and when that happens, they actually start to fall out. This is completely normal and never a cause for concern. Your hair will begin to grow back after this process, and this is when you’ll see the results of your procedure in full. To see the full effect of your new head of hair, you may have to wait between 6 and 12 months.

Myth: Your new hair will be hard to look after

This is also not true. It’s a mistake to think that your transplanted hair will need to be taken care of in a different way than the rest of your hair. When you undergo your hair transplant, in the first week or so, you may be given special shampoo or instructions on how to wash your hair carefully – but this is so you do not disturb the newly implanted follicles. Once your transplant site has healed and your hair is growing, you can wash it, style it, cut it, and even dye it just like you would your normal hair. Hair transplants do not take a lot of work, which is what makes them accessible, and preferred by many.