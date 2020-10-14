JSS Hospital in Mysuru city of Karnataka may soon start the second and third stage trials of Sputnik-V, Russia’s Corona vaccine. Based on the recent developments, sources have said that the hospital may start the trial process soon and a Hyderabad-based pharma company is going to help it. Information has also been given to the Drug Controller General of India.If approval is obtained from DGCI, clinical trials will be started on a total of 60 people between 21 and 60 years of age. Sputnik-5 will be the third such vaccine from Corona to be tested at JSS Hospital. Earlier, two more Corona drugs, Kovishield and Novavax, have been tried in this hospital.

Work will start after DGCI’s consent

Pro-Chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, B.C. Suresh said that he was approached by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy Laboratories for stage-2 and stage-3 trials of the Kovid vaccine. We have agreed for this. Once the DGCI agrees in this direction, we will start our work.

Oxford Vaccine Trial Continues

Amidst all this, JSS University has completed all the necessary procedures for the third stage trial of the Kovid vaccine named Novavax. For this trial, the hospital will test the vaccine at 80 volunteers. At the same time, the third stage trial of the Oxford Vaccine Kovishield is already going on in the hospital. So far, no volunteer has had any problem with the use of this vaccine. B. Suresh says that JSS University is working as a trial institute for all vaccine trials. Simultaneously, JSS Hospital is being used as a trial site.

