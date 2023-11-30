Our mind loves dichotomies. There are people from the right and the left, authoritarians and liberals, believers and non-believers. All of these partitions are debatable, and we will always have to consider diffuse, intermediate and epicene cases, but dividing things into two groups, even if it is only an approximation, is a great help to explore the endless subtleties of the reality out there. I don’t think this is human extravagance, because much of the artificial intelligence we’re dealing with these days is based on the art of separating a chaotic arrangement of things into two groups. No matter how messy the objects seem, the machine always finds a simple curve that divides them in two. It is possible that formulating dichotomies is a universal way of thinking, one that we could share with aliens and even with the Terminator, an artificial intelligence of the future. Bad or good, brute or dialogue, trick or treat.

