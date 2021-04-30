Dungeons made by cubes and a story of revenge, is the premise that he offers us Mystic fate, an action game developed by Collapse Games and published by JanduSoft, which is already available in Xbox. On Mystic fate We will be accompanying Ari, a boy who has spent his whole life training with his sister to strengthen his special powers and thus be able to recover the lost orbs of Asfand.

Mystic Fate is now available on Xbox series X | S and Xbox one

For a long time, the alchemists did their best to protect the kingdom of Asfand, passing their knowledge from generation to generation so that the kingdom would remain safe, until one day one of their own was corrupted by a dark power, unleashing its chaos and decay passed.

Several generations later, our protagonist and his sister have a personal mission to rescue the orbs that can restore order and restore peace to Asfand. But an unexpected event will make this adventure have shades of revenge. We will have to help Ari face the alchemist, although it will not be easy, since we must do it under his rules and in his domains.

Mystic fate presents us with an action adventure with a high point of view, which will allow us to have a better field of vision and thus be attentive to what we are facing. We can use a magic ball that allows us to attack, move and solve puzzles that will help us discover more about the history of Asfand.

We will have the opportunity to explore dungeons and find different artifacts that are very important in the narrative of the game, since they will be essential pieces that will facilitate us to know the past of Asfand. We will face a great variety of enemies that will try to stop us at any cost, for this we will use a wide repertoire of weapons made of metal.

You can find Mystic fate on the Microsoft Store At a price of € 4.94 with a 10% discount for the next 13 days and thus become a grand master alchemist. If you like games like Minecraft Dungeons (available in Xbox Game Pass), Mystic Fate will be perfect for you.