Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Press Split

Russia’s air force could resort to a tried and tested method. The goal: Improve intelligence in the war against Ukraine.

MOSCOW – Russian armed forces are reportedly considering reintroducing a Soviet-era aircraft. Recently, surveillance measures failed, as British intelligence sources reported on Sunday (November 19). The information came from the British Ministry of Defense, which regularly reports on the situation Ukraine war reported.

Ancient aircraft is supposed to help Russia

In a post on

The aircraft in question is known in Russia as the Myasishchev M-55. NATO calls it the “M-55 Mystic-B”.

A Myasishchev M-55 reconnaissance aircraft. (Archive image) © IMAGO/xPhotovaultx

“Russia is probably considering putting the Soviet M-55 Mystic-B high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft back into service,” the ministry statement said. “With an operating altitude of over 70,000 feet (approximately 21 km), the aircraft has recently been used as a research platform for geosciences. However, it was observed carrying a military reconnaissance capsule designed for use on Russian fighter aircraft.”

Ukraine War: Operation from secure airspace

The ministry added that Russian forces may be seeking to reintroduce the missile because of ongoing problems with adequate surveillance capabilities. Improvements in areas like this could enable Russia to attack targets in Ukraine.

“A critical flaw in Russian strategy was the failure to establish adequate intelligence, surveillance, targeting and reconnaissance tactics,” the British Ministry of Defense explained. “But this is crucial for the timely and accurate tracking of targets by air, sea and ground forces.”

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

The British ministry sees a “realistic possibility” that the M-55 will be used against Ukraine to improve Russia’s wartime reconnaissance capabilities. The aircraft’s high altitude makes it possible to “operate at considerable distances.” The ministry added that “it is almost certain that the aircraft will conduct operations against Ukraine from relatively protected Russian airspace.”

On Saturday, the ministry noted in its report that neither Russian nor Ukrainian forces had achieved decisive successes in the most contested areas. It is unlikely that this dynamic will change much in the coming winter.

Neither side has made significant progress, the ministry wrote on X. “Russia continues to suffer particularly heavy losses in the Avdiivka area. With the onset of cold winter weather in eastern Ukraine, there is little immediate prospect of major changes on the front line,” the British wrote in their analysis. (skr)