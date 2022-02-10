The plot will take us to solve a series of murders from the perspective of a black novel writer.

The graphic advance has left us with images really impressive in the video game, something that is exemplified by titles like Horizon: Forbidden West or Hellblade 2, to give a couple of examples. But nevertheless, Square Enix prove that this doesn’t completely exclude human interpretation with The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story, a new game that already has an announcement trailer.

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story will be available from May 12The iconic publisher has based this adventure on the genre of mysteryas it invites us to solve an enigma related to a family and several unexplained deaths in its biological branch. However, one of the details that stands out the most in this first preview is his style of real imagewhich leaves us with actors who play each scene as the players resolve the plot.

In The Centennial Case, we will accompany a crime novel writer throughout her investigation to clarify four murder cases that have transpired within the Shijima family over the past 100 years. With the participation of Koichiro Itō (Metal Gear Solid V) as director and junichi ehera (NieR: Automata) as a producer, in addition to the photography and plot of Yasuhito Tachibana (The Naked Director Netflix), there is no doubt that we will find ourselves before a mystery of great dimensions.

To solve the enigma that surrounds the Shijima family we will have to wait until the launch of the title on the day May 12 on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. And it is that Square Enix is ​​putting all the meat on the grill with its next releaseswhich leaves us with a Triangle Strategy that arrives on Nintendo Switch next month and a Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis that, still without a definite date, points to this 2022.