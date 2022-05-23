Álvaro Núñez was a promise that was growing in the Bilbao Athletic subsidiary. The side of the subsidiary has communicated through social networks that he is disassociating himself from the rojiblanco club, since it is not going to execute the renewal option. “I am very proud to have been part of this club for 12 years. I only have words of thanks to the club and to all the people who have trusted and accompanied me throughout this time. It’s time to keep working and prepare for whatever comes, ”he indicates.

After the dispute with Capa throughout the season, now comes a new mess in that position in the quarry. The club presented months ago a proposal to renew until 2024 and go up to the first team or go out on loan to a Second. That is to say, he would not continue in the subsidiary except for promotion. Now he wanted to renegotiate the terms, something that Núñez is not willing to do.

Núñez (Bilbao, July 7, 2000) will leave, unless the new board that comes out of the June 24 elections resumes negotiations. He has been the footballer with the most minutes at Bilbao Athletic this season. The Bilbao player has adapted to the left flank on specific occasions. The rojiblanco subsidiary still has one game left, the visit to San Sebastián de los Reyes, after certifying the permanence on Saturday with the victory against Racing and the defeat of Talavera.