Brazil.- emily rodrigues Santos Gomes, allegedly had been with a group of friends in a restaurant in Costanera Norte, later went to the bar in Palermo, however, after arriving at Sáenz Valiente’s apartment, in the Retiro neighborhood, at dawn, at be on the sixth floor of Libertad 1542, he fell off the balcony, thus losing his life.

Juan Manuel Rodríguez, Emmily’s boyfriend, revealed the last WhatsApp and Instagram messages supposedly sent by the woman before falling from a sixth floor in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Retiro on March 30.

The model’s partner declared that they never saw her take drugs, and even that she hardly drank alcoholic beverages, likewise that she learned of the death on television.

Juan Manuel explained that he did not answer the woman’s calls and messages because he was already asleep, however, everything that she sent him before losing his life, is already in charge of the investigating judge Martín Del Viso and prosecutors Santiago Vismara and Mariela Labozzetta.

The car driver explained that the woman told him that she was with her friends: “She sent me messages to take care of my daughters, that she loved me, she also told me that she was in Gardiner, and then she went to a bowling alley in Palermo At 5:52 in the morning, Mili told me He sent a message on Instagram asking me where I was. I saw the message at about 10, 11 in the morning. Then I found out on TV everything that happened. That day I was with my daughters and I didn’t see the message.”

Likewise, at dawn: “He sent me two or three messages on WhatsApp. He put something like ‘love, where are you’ and he also called me two or three times. I didn’t see that at that time either because I was asleep. I was in My old man’s house with my daughters. They didn’t know Emmily, but I wanted them to meet her at some point.”

To make it clear that his partner did not take drugs, he mentioned: “She had a wonderful body, He went to the gym every day, if he took drugs, he would not be as he was physically. She drank a glass or two of alcohol when she went out, but she took care, she didn’t overdo it.”

For this reason, on May 16, the Appeals Chamber will dictate whether the only defendant, Francisco Sáenz Valiente, will go to prison or be released, for the death of the 26-year-old Brazilian model, since the agricultural businessman was captured with the model hours before.