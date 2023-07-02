Barcelona (Reuters)

Former Barcelona and Spain player Andres Iniesta did not make clear what he intends to do after the 2010 World Cup winner left Japanese club Vissel Kobe in an emotional farewell on Saturday.

The 39-year-old, who scored the only goal in Spain’s victory over the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa, ended a five-year career in Japan by playing 57 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Consadole Sapporo.

It is the first time Iniesta has started a J-League match this season, after the midfielder suffered several injuries that affected his career, as his club tries to compete for the title in a rare way.

And the Japanese “Kyodo” agency quoted Iniesta as saying in the completely filled Misaki Park stadium while he was crying: “The past few months have been really difficult for me, as well as for those close to me.”

He added, “I have the desire to retire and end my career while I am on the field, and I will take my next step according to these feelings.”

Iniesta joined the Kobe team, owned by billionaire businessman Hiroshi Mikitani, in the summer of 2018 and led the club to its first title when it won the Emperor’s Cup the following year.

Vissel Kobe reached the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League in his first appearance in the continental competition, and currently occupies third place in the domestic league, two points behind leaders Yokohama Marinos.

All tickets for Saturday’s match were sold out after Iniesta announced his decision to leave.