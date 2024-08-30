Salento, mystery surrounding the disappearance of a 40-year-old: “We are desperate”

There is a mystery surrounding the disappearance of Anita Monika Profico, a 40-year-old woman who has been completely missing since August 22nd.

The 40-year-old was last seen in Barbarano del Capo, a hamlet of Morciano di Leuca, in Salento. Her family, who said they were understandably desperate, posted several appeals on Facebook: “Our family is desperate. Anita Monika Profico disappeared on the night of August 22, 2024 in Barbarano del Capo, a hamlet of Morciano di Leuca, in Salento.”

“At the time of her disappearance, she was carrying a small black suitcase and a Fendi bag with her documents. We are very worried and are doing everything we can to find her, in collaboration with the authorities. But we need everyone’s help. If anyone has seen Anita or has any useful information, please contact us immediately.”

While the search continues unabated, however, there is a mystery surrounding some posts that, according to La Repubblica, the woman wrote before disappearing.

“I ran away, don’t look for me. My husband was a violent man. I risked dying,” it reads, but it is not clear whether it was actually the woman who wrote them. Investigators, in fact, do not exclude that it is a fake profile.