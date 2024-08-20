Home World

From: Robin Dittrich

Within a few days, three hikers fell to their deaths on the Matterhorn. The police are still puzzling over the cause of the falls in Switzerland.

Zermatt – Mountain climbing is considered extremely dangerous in many regions of the world. The Matterhorn in Switzerland is known as one of the deadliest mountains in the world; several hundred people have died there since it was first ascended in 1865. Now there have been serious falls again.

Mountain climbers fall 1000 meters to their deaths on the Matterhorn

Already on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, two mountain climbers fell over 1000 meters into the depths, as the local police reported. The mountaineers had left the Hörnli Hut in Zermatt that morning to climb the Matterhorn via the Hörnligrat. When the two did not return after their planned tour, unnamed third parties called the rescue company Air Zermatt.

In cooperation with the Valais Cantonal Rescue Organisation, Air Zermatt sent out a reconnaissance flight. Two people were located dead on the north face of the Matterhorn. The rescuers then alerted the Valais Cantonal Police, who investigated the crash.

Investigators are still faced with the mystery of the cause of the accident. According to a police spokesman, it is suspected that the two mountaineers were caught in a thunderstorm: “It probably hit them.” Accidents also occur on the Zugspitze again and again.

Series of deaths on the Matterhorn: Another alpinist falls just a few days later

Just a few days later, on August 16, 2024, another mountaineer fell on the Matterhorn. He had already been descending from the summit of the Matterhorn via the Hörnligrat. The police assume that the climber was alone and fell almost 800 meters at an altitude of around 4,200 meters. The rescue workers who were called to the scene could only confirm the death of the mountaineer upon their arrival.

In cooperation with the public prosecutor’s office, the cantonal police have also begun investigations into the case of the injured mountaineer. These are by no means the only accidents on the Matterhorn in recent years. Experts consider the Matterhorn to be one of the deadliest mountains in the world. The Matterhorn was first climbed in 1865. Since then, hundreds of people have died on the ascent or descent. Serious rockfalls also occur on the Matterhorn again and again. (rd/dpa/afp)