Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Press Split

There are countless theories about flight MH370. A piece of wreckage from the Boeing 777 shows unusual damage. For experts, these are clear indications.

Kuala Lumpur – How can a passenger plane just disappear from the scene like that? The search for the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 has so far been unsuccessful. A piece of debris from flight MH370 could shed light on the matter. The piece was only discovered in 2022 by US private investigator Blaine Gibson on the island of Madagascar. It shows damage that may provide clear evidence.

What happened to flight MH370? Wreckage with strange traces could provide a valuable clue to the mystery of the machine's fate. © Screenshot ZDF/imago/Montage

Wreckage from flight MH370 with strange damage discovered 1.5 years ago

The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 suddenly disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014 on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing – with 239 passengers and crew members on board. The wreckage of the MH370 remains missing to this day. So far, only individual pieces of wreckage have been found – on islands in the Indian Ocean and on beaches on the African coast. Three of them are proven to come from flight MH370. One in one ZDF-Documentation The find presented via MH370 now raises new questions.

The wreckage could provide information about MH370's final moments. Since the crash of MH370, Blaine Gibson has tirelessly searched for the truth to help the families and loved ones of the victims. He probably located most of the plane's debris. His latest find led him to a fisherman in Madagascar. There, Gibson came across a special part that had three elongated cuts on the surface. “The deep cracks pierce it completely,” he notes. His suspicions are quickly confirmed.

Mysterious flight MH370: Wreckage shows strange damage. Clues about the last few minutes? © Screenshot ZDFDoku

Richard Godfrey, an aeronautical engineer, examines the wreckage over the phone: “It was designed to be light but also robust. The honeycomb structure is exactly the same as other pieces of wreckage. It probably comes from MH 370.” He suspects that the three cracks could come from an engine compressor blade. When comparing the fine blades, which become slightly wider in the middle, with the cuts on the wreckage, a similar shape can be seen.

Last minutes of flight MH370 – aviation engineer recognizes clear evidence

“This discovery confirms to me that the impact must have happened at a very high speed,” explains aeronautical engineer Richard Godfrey. There is much speculation surrounding the mysterious disappearance of MH370, including hijacking, espionage and even targeted shooting.

“The debris tells us it was a high-speed impact. The machine literally burst. “So there was no controlled water landing,” concludes Blaine Gibson. The crash in the Indian Ocean is now considered certain. Everything else is pure speculation.

At the end of the documentary “Flight MH370: The end of the journey? Lost at sea” reads the following note: “Blaine Gibson has informed the Malaysian government of the discovery of another piece of wreckage. However, the authorities have not yet requested it.”

Mystery MH370 soon to be solved? “Evidence lies in the Indian Ocean”

After a decade, there is a glimmer of hope for the relatives and families. Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that the search for MH370 may resume. It wasn't until September 2023 that researchers reported a completely new approach to finding the wreck.

In 2017, one of the largest search operations in aviation history was halted after two years. Many experts are convinced that the truth will only be revealed once the wreckage is found. “The evidence is in the Indian Ocean,” says Peter Foley, former chief investigator for the Australian Aviation Safety Authority, in the ZDF documentary. However, he warns that the data on the flight recorders doesn't last forever.

The aviation industry has learned from flight MH370. In Europe, for example, an additional underwater tracking device must now be installed that can send a signal at full strength for at least 90 days instead of the previous 30.

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.