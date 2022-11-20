Two days earlier her husband had reported her missing on Thursday, yesterday the body was found charred inside her completely burnt-out car, in the countryside of Concordia sulla Secchia, Bassa Modenese, after a witness noticed the smoke. It is yellow on the death of Alice Neri, a 32-year-old originally from Ravarino and mother of a little girl. The investigations into the crime continue, the most accredited lead to date not only for the manner of the fire in an isolated area (the car was on a dirt road), but also because, as the scene showed, the woman when the car caught fire was inside the trunk of the small car itself. Dead or alive, only specific investigations will be able to establish it. Two people would have been entered in the register of suspects, in view of some investigations that must be made with the necessary guarantees, while the investigations continue to shed light on the context of life and on the dynamics of the woman’s death.

Yesterday evening, in addition to the firefighters, the carabinieri intervened on the spot, coordinated by the public prosecutor Claudia Natalini who went to the scene. Among the first to be informed was the woman’s husband: the military listened to him at length today and, accompanied by him, carried out an inspection in the couple’s home. But according to the very few elements that can currently be gathered on the investigations underway, the man would not be under investigation.

Nonetheless, as mentioned, the trail of a possible murder remains more than current twenty-four hours after the discovery of the burnt car and the remains inside. For this reason, it cannot be excluded that another person may be involved in this affair, even if no elements have emerged to confirm this for the moment.

The woman’s car, according to testimonies that the carabinieri themselves were able to collect on the spot, was not present in the first part of the day where it was later found, in the land at Fossa di Concordia sulla Secchia. This means that what happened must have all happened in the second half of yesterday. As far as possible, the technical and autopsy investigations will now fix other concrete elements in a news story that is still smoky and incomplete at the moment. In fact, it will be necessary to establish whether the woman was already dead or if, on the contrary, the death occurred due to smoke and fire, as well as to establish whether the car was taken there by someone or whether the woman independently reached that isolated place in the Modena countryside.

In the meantime, the carabinieri are sifting through the images recorded by the surveillance cameras to reconstruct the route that the car followed in reaching the dirt road. The images, if they are found, could provide very important elements, the first of all, precisely, if the woman was alone in the car or if, on the contrary, someone was with her instead.