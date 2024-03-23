Have you ever heard of the stories of vampires of the past? Imagine finding yourself in Venice, between XVI and the 17th centuryin a mass grave of New LazarettoWhere they rested the victims of plague epidemics. Here, archaeologists discovered something unusual: A woman's body with a brick placed in her open mouth. But why?

The 3D graphic designer and forensic medicine expert Cicero Moraes he decided to to investigate this fascinating story.

Using digital reconstruction techniques, he managed to recreate this woman's face, revealing a piece of history that seems to have come out of a thrilling novel. This practice, it is thought, was tied to beliefs popular about vampires and other nocturnal beings, feared for their ability to awaken from the dead and haunt the living.

The dark fascination of the vampire in European history

In culture European of the Middle Ages and up to the 17th century, it was not uncommon to come across burials that seemed to follow macabre rituals to prevent these cursed resurrections. From villages in Poland where children were buried face down to prevent their escape, to women with scythes at their throats to decapitate them if they awoke, each ritual had its dark meaning.

Our Venetian “vampire woman” with a brick in her mouth enters this narrative of terror and superstition.

The scholars they hypothesized that the brick is a means to prevent the womanconsidered one potential vampireto spread the plague feeding of the dead. Howevermore recent research suggests that the brick could be finished in his mouth for casedismantling the hypothesis of a ritual anti-vampire.

Cicero Moraeshowever, brings us a new one prospect. His analyzes demonstrate that inserting a brick of those dimensions in the mouth of the woman without damage the soft tissues would be was possible, keeping open the hypothesis of a deliberate ritual.

Now I'll leave you with one request which I hope awakens your curiosity: believe that these practices they were fruit of fear And superstitionor is there something deeper in the way our ancestors they faced the death and the unknown?