A group of researchers has solved the mystery of the famous “screaming mummy.” The 3,500-year-old woman may have died in pain.

Cairo – The image of an Egyptian mummy with its mouth wide open, frozen in an expression of pain, has held the world in suspense since its discovery. The “screaming mummy” was discovered in 1935 during excavations in Deir el-Bahari near Luxor. Now scientists may have uncovered the secret behind the bizarre find, as reported in the specialist magazine Frontiers in Medicine is reported.

The mummified woman, who lived about 3,500 years ago, was found in a wooden coffin beneath the tomb of Senmut, a prominent architect during the reign of Pharaoh Hatshepsut. The tomb of Senmut’s mother, Hat-Nufer, and the individual graves of other relatives were also discovered nearby. Despite the lack of a name on the mummy, researchers suspect that it is a close family member.

According to the research team, it was unlikely that the woman’s open mouth was due to careless embalmers who had failed to close it. © Sahar Saleem

The “screaming mummy” of Luxor: Modern technology brings enlightenment

A team of researchers led by Dr. Sahar Saleem from Cairo University used modern technologies such as computed tomography (CT) and infrared imaging to virtually dissect the mummy and gain insights into its morphology and health conditions.

CT scans showed that the woman was about 48 years old when she died. She suffered from mild arthritis, particularly in the spine, and had lost some teeth. Interestingly, researchers found no signs of the typical embalming incision, and all organs were still present in the mummy, which is atypical of the classical method of mummification in the New Kingdom (1550-1069 BC).

The find and its story: High-quality embalming despite no organ removal

The mummy was embalmed with precious and imported materials such as juniper resin and frankincense, indicating a careful and high-quality embalming. The absence of organ removal could also be explained by the use of these expensive substances, which may have contributed to the preservation of the body.

The researchers found traces of henna and juniper in the woman’s hair, while her wig was made of braided palm fibers and also contained traces of juniper and frankincense as well as various minerals. These finds not only provide insight into mummification and wig making, but also into the ancient trade in embalming materials.

Prof. Sahar Saleem with the mummy of the “screaming woman”. © Sahar Saleem

Archaeological mystery solved: The explanation for the “screaming”

The woman’s striking facial expression may be due to a rare form of rigor mortis called cadaveric spasm, which occurs immediately after a painful or emotionally distressing death. This theory is supported by the fact that the woman’s mouth was wide open and her facial expression frozen before embalming began. Researchers suspect that the embalmers could not close the mouth and therefore mummified the body in this state.

Dr. Sahar Saleem explained: “We suggest that the open mouth could have been due to a painful death or emotional stress and rigor mortis fixed the face in the death pose.” However, the exact cause of death remains unclear and there are other possible explanations for the expression, such as post-mortem changes or burial procedures.

Other experts have expressed doubts about the “cadaveric spasm” theory. Dr. Salima Ikram of the American University in Cairo doubts that the embalmers intentionally left the mouth open. She points out that the drying process during mummification takes 40 days and there would have been enough time to adjust the facial features. Dr. Stuart Hamilton, a forensic pathologist, also remains skeptical and points out that the idea of ​​”cadaveric spasm” is controversial.

“Screaming mummy” from Egypt not the only such find

The “screaming mummy” is not the only one of its kind, as The Guardian reported. Dr. Saleem and her team previously examined the body of Prince Pentawere, the son of Pharaoh Ramses III, who was involved in a conspiracy to murder his father. He too shows a similar facial expression, suggesting a lack of care in the embalming process.

Another example is the mummy of Princess Meritamun, who may have died of a sudden heart attack. Her wide-open mouth could be explained by postmortem muscle contraction that did not allow the embalmers to close her mouth.

At the beginning of 2022, researchers found three 2,500-year-old mummies with golden tongues south of Cairo. Another archaeological sensation took place in early July 2024: researchers discovered Roman villas, burial grounds and farms near the county of Shropshire in the south of the United Kingdom. (ls)