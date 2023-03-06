Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Vladimir Putin and his supposed lover Alina Kabaeva. © Twitter Screenshot/ MichalFellaPL

Who is Putin’s wife? For years there have been rumors about Alina Kabaeva’s relationship with the head of the Kremlin. A 15-year-old interview is now supposed to reveal the secret.

Moscow – The Russian president and originator of the war in the Ukraine Vladimir Putin seems to have a lover. It is about the former gymnast Alina Kabaeva. The rumors about the dictator and the athlete have been around for years. Among other things, Kabaeva was said to have lived in Switzerland during the war in Ukraine and to have done business there on behalf of the powerful man in the Kremlin. The British Daily Mail is now reporting on an interview with the alleged Putin lover, who is supposed to definitively prove her relationship with the Russian ruler.

Vladimir Putin and Alina Kabaeva: Putin’s lover talks about her dream man

The interview is already 15 years old. The then 24-year-old Kabaeva was questioned by children about her love life. Putin never allowed her to speak his name publicly. Nevertheless, this interview should finally confirm the relationship between the two, writes the Daily Mail.

When asked if she had already met the man of her dreams, the in replied Russia Well-known gymnast: “Yes!” The then 24-year-old did not reveal who her boyfriend was. She also struggled to explain when asked why she hadn’t married her boyfriend yet: “Sometimes I’m so happy I get scared of being so happy. Of course I have some concerns.”

The inquisitive children would not give up on Kabaeva and asked again who their friend was. Eventually, she answered vaguely, yet revealingly, “A man, a very good man, a great man.” She recently gave him a traditional fur coat. A little later, the Kremlin ruler was spotted with one of these.

Vladimir Putin and wife Alina Kabaeva: ex-gymnast stumbles when asked privately about assigned men

Kabaeva was also asked if she “could take a man away from his family.” Wladimir Putin was married to Lyudmila Putina at that time. At first she gave a predictable answer: “I don’t think so.” However, she then also said: “Life is complicated, even when you talk about married men.” If there were problems in the family and the man with other women instead of his spouse speak, then the problem had already happened and “nothing good would happen anymore for the family”. Kabaeva is said to have repeatedly lived with the Kremlin despot outside of Moscow. (LP)