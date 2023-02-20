Home page World

From: Leoni Billina

Body found in the River Wyre – could it be the missing Englishwoman? © Paul Ellis/AFP

Investigators recovered a body from the River Wyre over the weekend – near where Nicola Bulley, 45, who had been missing for weeks, was last seen.

St Michael’s on Wyre – She has been missing since the end of January: After the mysterious disappearance of the Englishwoman Nicola Bulley (45) in the northwestern English town of St Michael’s on Wyre, investigators have now made a horrifying discovery. A body was discovered in the small river Wyre over the weekend, Lancashire police said on Sunday. The body is still being identified.

There has been no trace of Nicola Bulley (45) since January 27th

The woman, from north-west England, was last seen on Friday January 27. After taking her daughters, six and nine, to school, she would walk her dog, Willow, along the banks of the River Wyre. She dialed into a conference call at 9 a.m. and was seen shortly afterwards by an acquaintance – then her trail was lost. Her cell phone was found on a bench, still dialed into the conference call. Her dog ran around abandoned.

Englishwoman Nicola Bulley (45) has been missing since the end of January © Paul Ellis/AFP

Missing Nicola Bulley: corpse discovery keeps England in suspense

Then the big search operation began: police officers combed the area, divers the river, tracking dogs and posters are used, all without result. When searching, the police assumed that Bulley fell into the river while walking and drowned – unlike her family, who did not rule out that the mother of two had been kidnapped. “Somebody has to know something,” her sister Louise Cunningham told AFP. “People don’t just vanish into thin air.”

It is not yet clear whether the body, which was recovered from the River Wyre over the weekend, is the missing 45-year-old. The family of the missing has been informed.