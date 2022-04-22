Home page politics

Of: Christiane Kuehl

Finally free: After a negative corona test, the stay in the quarantine center in Shanghai is over for these patients. © Uncredited/CHINATOPIX/AP/dpa

The number of corona deaths in sealed off Shanghai has so far been surprisingly low. This is due to a particularly strict interpretation, reports the AP news agency.

According to a report, the Shanghai authorities apply very strict standards when it comes to deaths related to a Covid 19 infection. This was determined by the US news agency Associated Press (AP) after examining the death statistics in the metropolis. Shanghai officially reported just 36 deaths up to and including Friday. And that with a corona outbreak that already has a good 440,000 infected people – and has led the city to impose a strict lockdown and build gigantic isolation centers with a total of 160,000 beds. This lockdown is sending shock waves deep into the Chinese economy and has already caused a huge ship jam off Shanghai ports.

But hardly anyone dies from the disease. The omicron variant is highly contagious, but leads to milder courses. It is therefore plausible that the number of deaths is lower than, for example, with the Delta variant. Still, the Chinese numbers are amazing. Hardly anyone is dying of or with Covid-19 in other parts of the country either, although 87 of the country’s 100 largest cities have imposed Covid restrictions.

In most countries, any death in which Covid-19 is a factor or to which the infectious disease has contributed is counted as a corona-related death. It’s the same in Germany. But in China, death statistics only include those who died directly from Covid-19, according to the AP.

Shanghai: Only those who die exclusively from Covid are included in the statistics

This excludes patients whose previous illnesses were aggravated by the virus. AP cites the example of a 99-year-old who died in Shanghai after contracting Covid worsened her pre-existing heart disease and high blood pressure. Doctors have therefore informed the relatives accordingly. However, the lady did not appear in the Covid death statistics. The AP journalists therefore assume that the actual number of deaths is significantly higher. China has been doing this since the beginning of the pandemic, AP quotes two experts, epidemiologist Zhang Zuo-Feng from the University of Los Angeles and virologist Jin Dong-Yan from the University of Hong Kong. The low number is therefore no evidence of a conscious attempt at concealment.

The political benefit of underestimated death tolls is uncertain anyway. In Shanghai, the low death rate is the reason why more and more citizens are questioning the sense of the strict lockdown. They are increasingly more afraid of the isolation centers than of infection. There is also anger about the often bumpy food deliveries by the authorities. On Friday, the city reported almost 18,000 new infections, including 1,930 cases with symptoms. Most people are still stuck in their homes. After all, the authorities allowed 666 important companies – including Tesla and China’s largest chip manufacturer SMIC – to ramp up production again. To do this, all relevant employees must isolate themselves on the company premises for several days.

China: Numbers for new infections divided into symptom-free and sick

It is one of China’s peculiarities to report the numbers for infections and sick people separately. In Shanghai and the other cities, the vast majority of new infections are symptom-free. But AP says it learned from three sources, including a health official, that Shanghai only classified cases of infection as “symptomatic” where X-rays revealed pneumonia.

All other patients are considered “asymptomatic” even if they have tested positive for the virus and have other typical Covid symptoms such as sneezing, coughing or headaches. The asymptomatic people have to move to a quarantine center, while symptomatic patients come to a hospital. That may be one reason for the narrow interpretation, because only people with more severe symptoms have to go to the hospital.

Shanghai: Very high proportion of asymptomatic cases

Shanghai’s unusually high proportion of asymptomatic cases among reported Covid-19 infections may be partly explained by blurring lines between “mildly symptomatic” and asymptomatic cases, Reuters news agency explained in early April. Shanghai, for example, had more than 20,000 new cases as of April 7, with the asymptomatic rate at about 97 percent — far higher than anywhere else in the world, where it’s closer to 50 percent.

Shanghai always argues that the high number of asymptomatic infections is related to the extensive and repeated mass testing. The riddles can probably not be solved in the short term. Only one thing is certain at the moment: the lockdown in Shanghai will continue for the time being. (ck/with dpa)