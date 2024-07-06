Home page World

The super volcano in southern Italy is attracting attention again with earthquakes. Now a huge hole in a street is causing controversy. The mayor is trying to calm things down.

Pozzuoli – For a year now, the super volcano of the Phlegraean Fields has been terrifying people in the Naples region in southern Italy. Researchers believe that a devastating eruption is possible in the near future. Only on Tuesday and Wednesday (2 and 3 June) new tremors made headlines again after a four-week period.

The approximately half a million inhabitants of the Red Zone in the caldera of the giant volcano are closely monitoring everything that could have something to do with the activity of the supervolcano. For example, they are discussing heatedly about a huge hole that suddenly opened up in a residential street in the middle of Pozzuoli.

Late on Monday evening (July 1), Mayor Gigi Manzoni posted pictures of the sinkhole that occurred right in front of residential buildings. “We were all very lucky,” wrote one resident on Facebook. In fact, no pedestrians or cars fell into the hole, which was several meters deep and just as wide. Manzoni ordered the hole to be filled in. In less than 48 hours, the sinkhole was filled with special concrete and the surface was asphalted again. Only a black area remains as a reminder of what happened.

But the mayor cannot stop the discussion about the cause of the hole: “One of the consequences of the volcanic earthquakes is the change in the morphology of the subsoil, which is only noticeable when the road gives way, as in Via Annecchino, but no one has noticed yet… We are already waiting for the next hole!” writes one user. The mayor had blamed “storms” and thus groundwater flows for the formation of a cavity that then collapsed. It is strange that, according to weather apps, there has been no significant rainfall in the region for over three months.

Others, however, post: “Please, now we are linking everything that is happening to bradyseismos.” This is how experts describe the volcanism of the Phlegraean Fields, which is responsible for the uplift and subsidence of the 16-kilometer-wide caldera of the giant volcano. “It is a hole that has nothing to do with bradyseismos, let’s not spread unnecessary alarm,” the user continues.

Others are not satisfied with the mayor’s explanation, which cites severe weather as the cause: “In order to avoid alarm, I hope they can explain how a vortex of this size suddenly appeared.”

It is not the first hole that has opened in the ground since the earthquakes began at the supervolcano

Some users point out other holes that have formed in the streets of Pozzuoli in recent weeks. Many still remember the cavity that formed in front of the women’s prison in Via Pergolesi after the big earthquake in May. The prison was then evacuated due to the risk of collapse.

Recently, the emergency plans for the area have come under criticism. Experts consider them naive. A new study reported that a new fracture in the earth’s crust had opened up off Naples. Another study recently reported that a new magma bubble had been discovered underground.