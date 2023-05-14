Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko did not attend Flag Day ceremonies in Minsk for the first time in 29 years, fueling speculation about his health problems. The 68-year-old was represented by the head of government, Roman Golovchenko, although his message of congratulations to the country was read during the event.

State television has not broadcast current images of Lukashenko for days. Often referred to as Europe’s last dictator, the Belarusian president did not participate in the May 9 military parade in Moscow to celebrate the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, probably leaving the ceremony due to health problems. Opposition politician Pavel Latushko, who lives in exile in Europe, said yesterday that Lukashenko “is obviously very ill”.