They told him the grandmother Violet, lived on the street in Recoleta and was well known in the neighborhood. The news of his death spread sadly among the neighbors and on social networks: they denounce that they killed her.

City Police are looking for a suspicious The one they saw near the woman before finding her lifeless. They believe that he is a man who has psychiatric problems: Violeta was not robbed even though she had a lot of money among your things.

The body of Violeta, in her 70s, was found early Wednesday in Agüero at 2300, in Recoleta, by personnel from Neighborhood Police Station 2A. A call to 911 had warned about the existence of a woman unconscious covered by sheets and blankets.

Violeta, the woman in a street situation in Recoleta who was found dead. Photo: Facebook Friends on the Way

Later, it would be verified that he had died and “a concrete block close to the body ”caught the attention of the investigators. According to police sources, the Mobile Criminalistics Unit determined that it had “facial traumaBut they found no traces of blood in the suspect block.

The most striking thing was that among Violeta’s belongings the Police found “19 thousand pesos and 1,200 dollars”.

For now, the City Police were able to identify the suspect, who also lives on the streets. According to witnesses and the videos of the cameras of the buildings in that area of ​​Recoleta, “he was seen for the last time heading in the direction of Las Heras Avenue.”

Complaint

The people of the NGO Friends on the Way, who help people living on the street, told in their networks the sad news about the death of Violeta and they denounced that they killed her.

It was they on their Facebook who narrated that the woman lived on the streets since shortly before preventive and mandatory isolation was decreed last year, when her white mobile home, with her name painted on, caught fire fire.

The post that reported on the death of Violeta The woman lived on the streets in the Recoleta neighborhood. They denounce that they killed her.

Lover of catsThe woman began to live in the village “while she was waiting for someone to fulfill the promise they had made to give her a new house,” they detailed from the NGO.

In 2020, after winter, a new mobile home appeared. As Violeta told the boys from Amigos en el Camino, it was given to her by the “Government of the City”.

However, she did not sleep there but on the street because she had fearful after the fire.

LM