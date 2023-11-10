The exotic ‘bubblegum pink’ color we often associate with the movie Barbie has invaded a pond in Hawaii, leaving the scientific community perplexed. Although the coloration is attractive to the naked eye, it is not considered a good sign. This transformation of the pond is believed to be related to the unusual levels of “halobacteria” due to the drought affecting the region. The team at Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge on Maui has been monitoring the pink water since last October 30.

(You may be interested: He reunited with his mother after years of being in the US and surprised her with a gift).

Bret Wolfe, the shelter’s manager, said: “I just got a report from someone who was walking on the beach and called me saying, ‘There’s something strange going on here.'” The striking pink color of Kealia Pond is not due to an algae bloom, as one might initially think, but rather the likely cause is halobacteria, individual cells that thrive in highly saline waters, where most living things do not. they would survive. These organisms are known as “extremophiles” due to their preference for extreme conditions.

The salinity of the water in Kealia Pond is more than twice that of the sea. To accurately investigate this phenomenon, water samples will be sent to the laboratory to confirm whether halobacteria are responsible for the color. Wolfe explained that normally the Waikapu Creek flows into Kealia Pond, raising water levels, but this phenomenon has not occurred for a long time. When the rainy season arrives, the river is expected to flow into the main pond at Kealia Park, which will likely reduce salinity and change the color of the water.

(You may be interested: Trump opens up about Mexico on the eve of 2024: “AMLO is my friend, I have been loyal to him”).

Is it safe to swim in Hawaii’s pink water? “As a precautionary measure, we recommend that people maintain a safe distance and refrain from entering the water, do not consume local fish, and ensure that pets do not drink the water.“warns the US Fish & Wildlife Service on its website. In addition, the use of drones in the area is prohibited, as they interfere with wildlife birds.

The unusual phenomenon has attracted the attention of tourists, turning Hawaii’s pink water into an unexpected attraction. Representatives from the Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge revealed that this is the first time in 70 years that the water has turned this pink hue. “We’d rather you come learn about our mission of conserving endangered waterfowl and restoring our wetlands, but instead you’re here to see the pink water,” Wolfe lamented.

Wildlife conservation is central to the refuge system, as highlighted on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website: “From the purpose of establishing a refuge, to the recreational activities therein they offer and the resource management tools we use. Kealia Pond NWR is a wetland in transition between areas of urban development and agriculture, where endangered Hawaiian waterfowl are protected.

More news

This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published by La Nación and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.